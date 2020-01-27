It is the 26th day of 2020 and Maggie Rogers has not let up on her New Year's resolution to drink more water. Just kidding, I don't actually know if that was her New Year's res, but either way, the singer is committed to staying hydrated. So committed, in fact, that she paired her Grammys dress with a matching water bottle, and of course, the internet is freaking out. Let the dad jokes about needing a water bottle for "Fallingwater" commence. No but seriously, these tweets about Maggie Rogers' water bottle at the 2020 Grammys have me LOLing, proving once again that the internet is undefeated when it comes to having a good time.

Rogers is attending the Grammys for the first time ever, thanks to her nomination for Best New Artist. For the occasion, she opted for a short-sleeved black Chanel dress with gold stars embroidered all across the front in different sizes. And although it hasn't been confirmed yet, her water bottle also looks like it could be Chanel, as is closely resembles the brand's classic black quilted bag with gold chain. Did I mention the water bottle is gold and stainless steel? Plastic water bottle? Never heard of her.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rogers paired her black tulle dress and sustainable bottle with hoop earrings and black heels. As far as her beauty beat, the singer went with crimped waves, a center part, and a peachy, dewy glow.

Now, you have to see the love (and jokes) shown for the sustainable queen:

Regardless of the beverage in her bottle, she still looks super chic.

My only question is, where is she keeping her ID, money, and lipstick?

So I know she's a solo artist, but after all of the Twitter hype around her water bottle, should she and the bottle be considered a... duo?

Who needs a clutch when you have a chic water bottle to accessorize with and drink out of? Rogers knew she was in for a long night for her first-ever Grammys, so in addition to loving for a long time, she's planning on staying hydrated for a long time, too. And while she has some stiff competition in her category (she's up against Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X, to name a few), she's bound to be the most hydrated nominee at the show.