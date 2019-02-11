Lady Gaga is in the building. And that means fans of A Star Is Born are sharing their excitement about their favorite acting team on social media. Of course we're talking about Gaga's movie counterpart, Bradley Cooper. Though Cooper wasn't present at the Grammys (He attended the BAFTAs in London.), Gaga and Cooper were nominated together for two awards this year: Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. But did they win? Fortunately, they won big this year. And these tweets about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s 2019 Grammy win show just how invested fans are in A Star Is Born’s success!

It’s no secret that A Star Is Born resonated with Gaga and Cooper fans everywhere. But the momentum behind this film during awards season has been unreal. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a fanbase go so hard for a film through literally every single awards show. They were vocal during the Globes, the SAG awards, and now the Grammys. And thankfully, they were rewarded with amazing results results. Gaga and Cooper were presented with the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Shallow.”

The award was actually the very first one presented during the ceremony, so it was pretty exciting! And let me tell you, Gaga fans have quite a lot to say about it all. Not only were the Grammys extremely emotional for everyone involved, but the fans were so excited to see their faves together for yet another awards show. Here’s what everyone on social media is saying about it:

As you can see, the fans are going wild on Twitter right now. Can you blame them? Another thing that made fans swoon was the fact that Lady gaga dedicated part of her acceptance speech to the fact that A Star Is Born tackles the issue of mental health. Gaga encouraged fans and fellow artists to seek help even when they think they don't have the courage, which was an amazing moment for everyone to really take in and appreciate. Gaga was even in tears as she said this. The award clearly means a lot to her.

Aside from being nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Gaga was also nominated in several other categories. She earned a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for her work on “Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?).” For “Shallow,” Gaga was also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Gaga actually won the awards for Best pop Solo Performance as well as Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media early on in the night. So, she started the evening off really well.

Her evening is going so well that she already tweeted about it:

So, there’s definitely a lot to talk about tonight. And the fans are doing just that! Here’s what some are saying about Gaga’s wins:

Needless to say, it’s been a big night for Gaga fans and for those who fell in love with A Star Is Born!