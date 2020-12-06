Chanel's annual Métiers d’Art show had just one special guest this year: longtime brand ambassador Kristen Stewart. It took place at the Château de Chenonceau in France’s Loire Valley, but because of national coronavirus restrictions, the event only featured 301 people in attendance — 300 essential personnel, and the Happiest Season star herself. The Internet soon exploded with tweets about Kristen Stewart at the Chanel show alone, and the event photos became instantly iconic.

WWD reported that the brand had initially planned to invite 200 guests to the castle, which had inspired Coco Chanel in the past, before French protective measures limited them to one VIP guest only. So Stewart sat in the front row solo, eventually giving creative director Virginie Viard a standing ovation in footage from the event. Meanwhile, the Métiers d’Art show was live-streamed for the rest of Chanel's guest list.

"I was learning about who's lived here and who's loved this place, and it's shifted hands primarily between women," Stewart said in an interview with WWD during the show. She also admitted to preparing for the show by watching the CW drama Reign, which recounted the life of Mary, Queen of Scots. When photos of the event were released soon after, fans quickly took to Twitter to gush over Stewart's high-fashion VIP status.

Fans have even more to look forward to, since Stewart will also be the face of the upcoming Chanel collection.

"I was just telling Virginie, it felt like the story was folding in on itself," the actor told WWD, speaking about the Chanel director's new work. "The women who lived here before were really into art, and promoted a lot of creativity, and loved to be inspired and inspire other people to come create, and I was imagining who our characters were while watching the show. I'm always proud of her, but it felt very personal this time."

Plus, to be honest, the black and white couture absolutely looked like something the Volturi vampires would wear in Twilight.

Chanel's full 2021 Métiers d'Art show 2021 is now available to watch on YouTube.