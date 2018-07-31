Don't you just love The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special? Every bad memory of the season comes flooding back to not only Becca Kufrin, but the entirety of Bachelor Nation, and that includes the feud between Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz. The two men were eliminated in the season's highly hyped two-on-one date and are due for a joint appearance on Bachelor in Paradise later this summer, but as expected, Jordan made the most of his time in the hot seat in Episode 10, much to Bachelor Nation's chagrin. These tweets about Jordan on Men Tell All prove that fans can be brutal, but Jordan definitely has some admirers out there.

The 26-year-old model caused a stir earlier in the season for his ridiculous yet often hilarious remarks about other men, his fashion sense, and how he and his modeling career are essentially the universe's gift to women. 25-year-old venture capitalist David, formerly known as Chicken Suit Guy, took particular offense to Jordan's unorthodox approach to life in the mansion, and the always mischievous Bachelorette editors even suggested (wrongly, FYI) that Jordan was behind David's freak injury from falling off his bed. Their mutual jabs culminated in such a weird obsession with each other that Becca sent both men home on their two-on-one. But don't worry, folks, they can wrestle it out on Paradise soon!

ABC

Seemingly always the topic of conversation at Men Tell All, Jordan received backlash about his onscreen behavior from more than just David. Colton, also seen clashing with Jordan on the season before the former NFL player became the center of slight controversy, called Jordan out for the way he acted on the show. Jordan bit back, asking Colton why he pursued the show if Tia was still in the picture. Um, when did Jordan become the voice of reason in this situation? Although some fans were over Jordan, others couldn't help but start to admire his outspokenness.

Christian, a Night One castoff in case anyone was wondering where this stranger came from, also tried to confront Jordan, but do you really expect anything to happen between guys who barely spent a single day together?

Amidst Jordan's ramblings, David managed to squeeze in that he probably shouldn't have fixated on Jordan as much as he did. Wise words spoken a smidge too late, David, and the other men agree. Who else is in the camp that David may have been a little in love with Jordan? But then again, maybe fixing this scary focus is a lesson he learns in Paradise and we'll learn about his self-reflection later this summer. Never over the drama, fans loved the other men calling out David's obsession with Jordan.

To top off this hour (oh, was it shorter?) of the Jordan drama, the model proceeded to strip to his gold undies in front of Chris Harrison. I've now seen everything this franchise is capable of providing. See you on the Paradise beach, Jordan!

