Jennifer Aniston received some Christmas backlash this year. The controversy began after the Morning Show star posted a photo of a new Christmas tree ornament emblazoned with the words "Our first pandemic 2020." Many people found the joke about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic insensitive and out of touch, and these tweets about Jennifer Aniston's pandemic Christmas ornament show that the gag didn't go over as well as she may have hoped.

On Friday, Dec. 25, the actor celebrated Christmas Day at home, taking to her Instagram Story to share a number of peeks into her low-key holiday celebration. There was a snapshot of her new puppy Lord Chesterfield posing in her yard, and another of her other dog Clyde relaxing inside with the caption "Christmas Rager."

But Aniston received much more attention for another Instagram Story post, in which she shared a look at her new pandemic-themed ornament. The picture showed her holding a round wooden Christmas tree ornament engraved with the words "Our first pandemic 2020."

The actor's coronavirus-related joke didn't go over as well as she likely hoped with many fans, who soon took to Twitter to express their disbelief and frustration over the ornament.

Still, plenty of Aniston's fans came to her defense over the ornament, arguing that it was a harmless joke and the actor has already used her celebrity platform to promote activism throughout 2020.

Although Aniston has not addressed the social media backlash, this is certainly not the first time that the actor has spoken about the coronavirus pandemic. This summer, she posted on Instagram urging her followers to wear a mask.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she wrote on Tuesday, Jun. 30.

“I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this," the actor continued. "BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

Fans should keep an eye on Aniston's social media in the coming days to see if she responds to the outcry or not.