The Trump family is always tweeting, so, of course, it's only natural that a mistake happen every once and a while... But this one is downright embarrassing. Ivanka Trump took to Twitter on Oct. 16 to share what she thought was a quote by Greek philosopher Socrates, but she didn't exactly get it right, and Twitter is lighting her up for it. Seriously, these tweets about Ivanka Trump misquoting Socrates are roasting her so badly and you've gotta see it all to believe it.

In a now-deleted tweet posted on Tuesday morning, the first daughter posted this quote she attributed to the philosopher: “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new." To the blind eye, it may seem like a perfect motivational quote to start making some serious life changes. But the problem is that the quote isn't from the father of western philosophy that we all know and love — per Newsweek, it's reportedly from a gas station attendant named Socrates in a fictionalized memoir by former American gymnast turned self-help author Dan Millman. The book, titled Way of the Peaceful Warrior: A Book That Changes Lives, was published back in 1980 — much later than the Socrates' famed for his quotable wisdom existed. Embarrassing.

Though Trump quickly deleted the tweet and shared it again with the correct attribution, some Twitter users still teased her because, of course.

"Ivanka Trump doesn't seem to know her Aristotle from her Plato. Or Socrates, for that matter ..." one Twitter user mused.

The blunder seemed to be the last straw for one person who tweeted Trump that he would be going out to vote in the midterms.

Sadly, this isn't the first time Trump has had one of these moments. Back in June, when President Donald Trump was headed to Singapore to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, she tweeted out a wise and inspirational quote she said was a Chinese proverb. The post read, “Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.”

After some Twitter users did some digging, however, it appeared that the quote wasn't a Chinese proverb at all. In fact, to this day, I'm not sure if anyone has figured out where the quote came from. While some people have attributed it to Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, there's no solid evidence supporting that. The reactions online, in turn, were seriously brutal and totally called the first daughter out.

Ronny Chieng, a correspondent on The Daily Show, tweeted, “This is NOT a Chinese idiom," (in Chinese) per Yahoo.

Bill Kristol of The Weekly Standard seemed stunned by the error, tweeting Trump that it only took "three minutes of googling" to find evidence that the quote was a fake proverb. Oof.

Hey, in her defense, we've all been there. But maybe next time, Trump will do some fact-checking before tweeting out quotes and such. We've all had to learn that lesson at some point.