If you're craving pancakes (free pancakes, that is), then today's your lucky day. Tuesday, March 12 is Free Pancake Day at IHOP, which means you can head to your local pancake house and score a complimentary short stack. Don't worry if the big event slipped your mind, though. Twitter is here to keep you updated (and hungry) throughout the day with constant reminders about the complimentary flapjacks. In fact, all of the tweets about IHOP Free Pancake Day 2019 will have you reaching for a fork and some syrup. By the looks of it, people are *ready* for a plate, and I'm right there with 'em.

Before I get into tweets about the big day, let's cut to the chase and talk about how you can score some free pancakes. Whenever you're feeling hungry between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time on March 12, you can head to IHOP and get your complimentary short stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes. If you're hungry after dinner, rest assured that select locations will offer the free flapjacks until 10 p.m., per IHOP's press release. To find out the event hours at your local IHOP, give them a ring and ask.

Regardless of when you visit, you'll be able to donate to one of IHOP's charity partners after devouring your short stack. Those partners include Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Free pancakes for a great cause? I'm in, and so is Twitter. Some folks are tweeting about the opportunity to donate, while others are expressing how dang excited they are about free short stacks.

As you can see, people are really excited about their pancakes. I can't blame them, though.

What makes those free pancakes even better is the fact that you can "flip it forward" after you're done eating them. In fact, the event itself is called Flip it Forward for Kids, which ties into two things: charitable donations and the company's annual Kid Chef competition. ICYMI, IHOP's Kid Chef competition invites kids and teens up to 16 years old who are being treated at a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital to create their dream pancake recipe. This year's winner was Brody Simoncini, who envisioned the OREO Oh My Goodness pancake recipe. Until April 14, $1 from every OREO Oh My Goodness order will go toward one of IHOP's children charities.

Stephanie Peterson, Head of Communications at IHOP, talked about the recipe in a press release. She said, "For the first time ever, the winning Kid Chef creation will be featured on a limited-time menu at IHOP restaurants nationwide." She continued, "Not only are these pancakes delicious, but they also do a lot of good for our charity partners since $1 from the sale of every OREO pancake stack and combo benefits our Free Pancake Day charity partners, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

In case you're wondering, the OREO Oh My Goodness pancakes are literally made with Oreo cookie pieces. Then, they're topped with cupcake icing and whipped cream. Yum.

I don't know about you, but it's going to be hard choosing between a plate of those and a free short stack. I guess I'll have to make more than one IHOP trip this week to try 'em both.