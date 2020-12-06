Gwen Stefani's iconic pop career is officially back. After spending the last few years judging on The Voice and making catchy holiday songs with fiancé Blake Shelton, the "Hollaback Girl" singer announced that she was returning to solo pop music again. Naturally, fans celebrated by making´´ some wild tweets about Gwen Stefani's pop comeback.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 4, to announce her upcoming song.

"LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF. New single coming 12/7 gx," Stefani wrote in the caption. The Instagram photo also revealed the song's cover art, which features two Stefanis: one of her dressed in her famous "Just a Girl" outfit from her No Doubt era, and another of her current self, clad in a denim and rhinestones ensemble. In the following days, she has also released behind-the-scenes videos of her photoshoots in each outfit to tease the single, including footage of the star throwing on a black fringe jacket in her most recent post.

This is Stefani's first solo, non-holiday single since she released "Misery" as part of her 2016 LP This Is What the Truth Feels Like, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Before that, the star released two other pop solo albums: 2006's The Sweet Escape and 2004's Love. Angel. Music. Baby. After a long hiatus, Stefani's fans are understandably thrilled about going back to the 2000s via her pop return, and many of them have freaked out about it via Twitter.

Aside from "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," Stefani has already had a memorable year. After getting engaged to Shelton in October 2020, the singer also took to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 6, to celebrate the success of the pair's collaborative single, "Happy Anywhere."

"@blakeshelton I can’t believe I get to be part of your 28th number one radio hit and have my 2nd country radio hit!! with #happyanywhere," Stefani wrote. "Sure is fun being number one but with you it’s another level!!!!! thank you country radio and thank you to everyone that listen to this fun happy love filled song!! #magicmomemt #grateful #blessed gx #howisthismylife.”

This year, it seems like Stefani is set to take over the pop and country charts. "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" debuts on Monday, Dec. 7.