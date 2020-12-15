To imagine there is anyone in Hollywood who has never had Taco Bell before is a scary thought, but unfortunately, there are indeed some celebs out there who have not experienced the magic that is a Doritos Locos Taco. For the Dec. 15 episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon did his part by introducing his superstar guest to the fast food staple, and Gal Gadot's reaction to trying Taco Bell for the first time is so hilariously on-point.

Gadot is no stranger to trying new American foods on The Tonight Show. During her previous appearance on the late-night show, she tried Reese's Peanut Butter Cups — but the Israeli actress got to try a whole lot more during the Dec. 15 episode. Fallon set up an entire seven-minute segment for Gadot to try a whole slew of American classics, like eggnog and Ho Hos, but no taste test got a more uproarious reaction from the internet than her trying Taco Bell for the first time.

"I don't even know what that's gonna look like," Gadot told Fallon before unwrapping one of their infamously delicious soft-shell tacos. "Oh, it's like a pita bread!" she exclaimed after seeing the snack in all its glory. After taking one bite, she was hooked and gave a thumbs up for the taco, and Fallon noted that her eyes were "sparkling." Fallon, on the other hand, got to try an Israeli food that he didn't think looked appetizing: gefilte fish. He ended up liking it, though, and Gadot went in for more bites of her taco. Overall, a win-win for both stars if you ask me.

Fans on Twitter immediately noticed the excited reaction Gadot had to the taco, and tweeted out some seriously funny comments about the segment. "Gal Gadot's reaction to eating Taco Bell for the first time is my reaction every time I eat Taco Bell," one user noted. But like, same.

Some naysayers weren't so convinced by her reaction, although it seems most agreed with her on just how scrumptious the fast food really is. One user noted, "We all know damn well that's not the feeling of eating Taco Bell." I think Gal Gadot would have to disagree with you there, but to each their own!