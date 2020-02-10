The 2020 Oscars were filled with memorable musical moments, but one very unexpected surprise performance took the cake. Halfway through the big show, Eminem hit the stage to perform an iconic throwback track in honor of how music has impacted movies through the years. These tweets about Eminem's 2020 Oscars performance capture the surprise everyone felt in that moment.

Prior to Eminem's surprise arrival, the 2020 Academy Awards had already staged some major musical moments. Janelle Monáe opened the show with an audience interaction-filled performance of her 2009 song "Come Alive (The War of the Roses)," and Idina Menzel belted out the Frozen 2 smash "Into the Unknown" alongside Elsa's voice from multiple international translations of the film. Then, Breakthrough star Chrissy Metz performed her nominated song "I'm Standing with You."

When Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda took to the stage, it was clear that another big musical moment was about to come. Miranda introduced a montage of some of the most memorable music moments in the history of cinema, emphasizing how much one song can elevate a movie scene. Of course, most of the songs featured won the Best Original Song Oscar in past years, and the montage ended with a live performance of one of the most memorable Best Original Song winners ever.

After the video ended, Eminem shocked everyone by launching into an unannounced performance of his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."

