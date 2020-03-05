It's been a good ride, folks. On Thursday, March 5, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, according to reports from The New York Times and CNN. The senator's reported departure comes after disappointing results on Super Tuesday, the biggest day in the primary election and a marker for a campaign's viability. Warren may not have won a single state, but she won a lot of hearts. After the reports, people took to social media to share their feels about Warren dropping out.

Warren, at one point considered a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president, failed to win a single state out of the 14 that were up for grabs in the March 3 Super Tuesday primaries. A loss to former Vice President Joe Biden in her home state of Massachusetts was especially devastating, and many politics junkies wondered whether her campaign would recover. As the rumors that she would suspend her campaign swirled, some people noted a Democratic field that had started as one of the most diverse in history — the first round of debates for 2020 featured six women, including two women of color; the first ever openly LGBTQ presidential candidate; and five people of color — had narrowed down to two white men. Again.

On social media, many supporters shared how heartbroken and disappointed they were Warren hadn't done better, and how it felt to have their hopes for a female president dashed yet again. Elite Daily reached out to the Warren campaign for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

A lot of people also thanked Warren for her campaign, which they said had given them hope and inspiration. Some noted even if she didn't win the Democratic nomination, she kept the race tight and competitive, while others referenced her unofficial taglines of "Nevertheless, she persisted," and "I have a plan for that."

Warren was one of the last holdouts in the 2020 campaign, and one of the last women to remain in the race after the departures of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in August 2019, Sen. Kamala Harris in December 2019, activist Marianne Williamson in January 2020, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar on March 2. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii technically remains in the race, but as of March 5 has won only a single delegate and is considered a long shot. In the final months of her campaign, Warren was involved in political turmoil regarding a dispute over sexism with 2020 opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, but also drew attention for fiery debate performances in which she took rival Mike Bloomberg to task for his company's use of non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, among other things.

With Warren's departure, the 2020 race is poised to be a two-way contest between the more moderate Biden and the more progressive Sanders. The next primary contests are set to take place on Tuesday, March 10, in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Washington.