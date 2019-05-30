Hey sista, go sista, soul sista, flow sista. Man, I just love "Lady Marmalade." It's still just a total bop, you know? Which is why I'm not quite sure how to feel about the news that Ed Sheeran thought about re-making it with a bunch of guys — including Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber! I mean, on the one hand, I would totally be here for a collab featuring this talented trio. But on the other... sorry, Joe, but I do not think you should give it a go. Like, can't we let women have just this one thing? The internet, of course, had a ton to say about this whole debacle. And the tweets about Ed Sheeran's all-male "Lady Marmalade" remix made one thing crystal clear: no one wants this.

Let's rewind for a sec first and figure out how we got here. See, in a recent interview with Charlamagne tha God, Sheeran was talking about his upcoming album of collaborations — aptly titled No. 6 Collaborations Project — and he happened to mention that the whole thing came about because he wanted to try and recreate the magic that happened when the 1974 Pattie LaBelle tune was remade by Pink, Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil' Kim for the Moulin Rouge soundtrack in 2001.

Not that any of us could ever forget how epic this version of the song was, but here you go:

Don't even try and tell me this isn't the most iconic collab ever. I get chills every time I watch it. They are all just so fierce. So why touch it?

"This project actually started with one idea I had which was — you remember 'Lady Marmalade,' right?" Sheeran asked Charlamagne tha God. "This is such a silly idea. I had an idea of doing that. Like you could get Bruno, Bieber, and me on a record. How fun would that be?"

"The first person I rung was Bruno," the singer-songwriter continued. "And he was just like, 'Let's just do a song together, just us,' and that's how it happened. So then I did a song with Bruno and I did a song with Bieber and these individual songs started happening and then it turned into a project."

So wait — did Sheeran actually want to remake "Lady Marmalade?" Or was he just saying he wanted to form a similar type of supergroup made up of male performers? He hit up his Instagram story on May 30 to clarify:

"Guyz obviously an all male 'Lady Marmalade' would be completely dreadful," he wrote. "I didn't say I wanted to cover it you melons, just that loads of people on a track like that might be fun. Lighten up, its nearly summer."

So there you have it, guyz. Nevertheless, Twitter continues to meltdown over the idea of this all-dude remake ever coming to fruition.

"I literally cannot think of anything worse than a male version of 'Lady Marmalade,'" one user tweeted.

"Ed Sheeran literally looks like his name is Lady Marmalade," another Twitter user wrote.

And bahahaha he kinda does.

Let's take a look at some more tweets:

The tweets are pretty funny, but let's all take a breath now Twitterverse, because the remake is not happening.

Of course, that doesn't mean it's not fun to imagine what it would have looked like, so here ya go!