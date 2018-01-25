These Tweets About Courtland Sykes’ Sexist Comments On Women’s Rights Are So Furious

Sometimes I forget that there are people in this world who still think that things were better before Women's Suffrage, but then I go on the internet and someone reminds me. This time it was Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Missouri, Courtland Sykes. But these tweets about Courtland Sykes' sexist comments make it a little better.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, Sykes, in response to people asking what his views are on women's rights, decided to post an image to his very own verified Facebook page with his answer (by the looks of it that text will soon appear on his campaign website).

So does Sykes favor women's rights? I would have to say it's a negative on that.

Syke starts off his response by claiming he has no choice but to favor women's rights because his fiancée, Chanel, "gave [him] orders to favor them." Good start right? Sykes then goes on to say,

But Chanel knows that my obedience comes with a small price that she loves to pay anyway: I want to come home to a home cooked dinner at six every night, one that she fixes and one that I expect one day to have daughters learn to fix after they become traditional homemakers and family wives.

It seems as though he misunderstood the question. The question was, "Do you value women's rights?" Not, "Do you value a women's right to conform to archaic gender roles brought on by the patriarchy?"

Sykes didn't stop there. He also says that radical feminists have "snake-filled heads," and believes that the reason Millennial women did not vote for Hillary is because they looked at, "her personal life's wreckage and didn't want to become like her."

At one point Sykes admits that he would like daughters to have their own intelligence and even their very own degrees! Well, as long as they only use them in the house, apparently. Sykes stated,

I want [my daughters] to build home based enterprises and live in homes shared with good husbands and I don't want them to grow up into career obsessed banshees who forego home life and children and the happiness of family to become nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she devils who shriek from the tops of a thousand tall buildings they are think they could have leaped over in a single bound -- had men not 'suppressing them.'

(That grammar is all his.)

Allow me to sum this up. Sykes favors women's rights (because of his fiancée) so long as it means that women still cook their husbands dinners, and they can educate themselves and get smart as long as they don't get smart enough to leave the house or get angry. Am I getting this right?

Unsurprisingly, people weren't happy. So Twitter did what it does best and went in on him.

One user decided to draw Syke's image of a woman who is not a home-based family wife.

Sometimes there's nothing else to to do but laugh.

Twitter knows exactly how to handle Sykes.

But the real question still remains, who the heck is Courtland Sykes?

According to The Kansas City Star, Sykes is a Trump supporter who recently decided to challenge the Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri. Sykes announced his campaign back in September 2017 with a video in which he stares intently at nothing and praises Trump.

If you like President Trump, then you and I see eye-to-eye. That man you voted for, Donald J. Trump, he's got your back, and works every day. No agenda, just what's best for you and me. What's best for America, and he is being blocked in every direction.

Courtland Sykes on YouTube

The moral of the story is that Sykes is living in a different century. Women are intelligent and are getting their own degrees and if they choose to stay in the house, then that is their prerogative and so be it. However, no one should tell them what to do. You want to know what I have to say to you, Courtland Sykes?

No.