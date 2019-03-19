Whatever the weather is where you are, take solace in knowing that spring is just around the corner. The warmer temperatures bring about some of my favorite activities, like sitting on the porch with a glass of rosé, spending the day at the beach, and backyard barbecues. Of course, none of these events are complete without a solid spread of food. Coleslaw is one of the first warm-weather foods that comes to mind for me. Personally, I think it's great on its own or on top of a sandwich. But, not everyone seems to think so. These tweets about coleslaw spark a major debate about the food for some Twitter users.

OK, so coleslaw seems to be one of those things that you either love or hate. Or, at least that's what these tweets about coleslaw are telling me. The origin of the Twitter debate can likely be traced back to this video from user @A_suhailaa. In a video posted to the account on March 2, a person can be seen holding a small plastic container of coleslaw. The two-second video shows the person dumping the coleslaw directly into a trash can. At the time of publication, the video had amassed 5.22 million views. (That's a lot of views just for throwing away coleslaw, IMO.)

Some Twitter users fired back promptly with their thoughts. @BrendsBBlog responded in support of the shredded vegetable side, while other users like @AstoldbyAtinauj said she agrees with tossing the coleslaw in the trash. It's a seriously wild debate, and it's got me questioning my own tastebuds.

Sixteen days after @A_suhailaa's coleslaw video, MSNBC host Ari Melber (@AriMelber) weighed in with his own thoughts about coleslaw. In a tweet posted on March 18, Melber wrote, "Coleslaw is so bad it seems like it should be healthy, if we are eating something this wack — but I don’t even feel like it is healthy?" His tweet seemed to breathe new life into the great coleslaw Twitter debate of 2019.

By definition, coleslaw consists of finely shredded cabbage (red or green) usually drenched in a mayonnaise-based dressing. Some coleslaws have a vinegar-based dressing, while other versions may have ingredients like green onions and sliced carrots. It really just depends on how you make it. There are so many different kinds.

As Twitter user @Arkenor points out, "Coleslaw is one of those foods that comes in massive variety. Search for the coleslaw that's right for you!"

I'm pretty sure I'm pro-coleslaw, as long as it is the right kind. I prefer coleslaw that's mayo-based as opposed to coleslaw that goes too heavy on the vinegar. I like it on top of pulled pork sandwiches and as a side with a cheeseburger that's fresh off the grill. The creamy, summertime side also pairs well with grilled corn, potato salad, baked beans, and all of those other delicious dishes that you might find at a barbecue.

If you're in search of a solid coleslaw recipe to do a little taste test of your own, check out Ina Garten's recipe for vegetable coleslaw. It combines both mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar. It's creamy and tangy, so you get the best of both worlds. Ina Garten has never let me down before, and I'm quite confident she won't with this coleslaw recipe.

Now, I can't promise that her recipe is going to settle the coleslaw debate on Twitter. But, maybe it'll sway you one way or another. For now, the Twitter coleslaw debate rages on.