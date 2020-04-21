These Tweets About Chris & Bri On 'Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart' Are So Sweet

"When you know, you just know." This old saying about having an innate feeling of certainty when you've found the right person has plenty of real-life examples, and the new couple on Listen To Your Heart might be another one of those. It's only been two episodes, but the tweets about Chris & Bri on Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart shows fans are thinking they could be the real deal.

For their first one-on-one during Episode 2, Chris and Bri had an after-hours date at a Guitar Center, where they explored the instruments and made some serious moves in their relationship. After a sweet yet slightly awkward jam session, during which they improvised a song about their feelings for one another, Bri opened up to Chris about her hesitancy in relationships. It turns out, she was once engaged, and things fell apart the day she found her dream wedding dress.

That experience scarred Bri a bit, but it doesn't seem to be holding her back from diving into this new relationship with Chris. She told him as tears streamed down her cheeks: “I'm so willing to find out what love is with you — whatever that entails, because I think that I might be falling in love with you," she said. Chris replied, “I think I’m falling for you, too."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sure, it might only be their first date together, but Chris and Bri's chemistry is obvious, and they both seem to have a sincere desire to form a connection. Based on all this, many fans are thinking this couple could go all the way, and are considering them the early favs to win the competition.

Listen To Your Heart continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.