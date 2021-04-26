Everyone expected Chadwick Bosemen to win his posthumous nomination for Best Actor at the 2021 Academy Awards. It seemed the team behind the Oscars thought so, too, because they broke tradition and presented his category last instead of the award for Best Motion Picture like always, seemingly for what was supposed to be a grand finale. Ending the show with a tribute to the late star would have been a beautiful way to close out the night, but in the end, he didn't win. These tweets about Chadwick Boseman's 2021 Oscars snub call out the Academy for not giving the beloved actor his flowers.

Boseman, who died in August 2020 of cancer, got his first Oscar nomination ever for his role in the 2020 film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. It marked the first time a Black actor ever got nominated posthumously by the Academy. Since Boseman had won many of his nominations leading up to the Oscars, fans thought he was a shoe-in for the award. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, who delivered an emotional speech when the star won Best Actor at the 2021 Golden Globes, even attended the Oscars in his place in case he won.

According to fans, everything the Academy did on Oscars night hinted Boseman would be the big winner of the night, so when he lost, they were so confused. In the end, Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for his role in The Father over Boseman, but since he wasn't present to collect his award, the show just cut to the credits, making for one awkward, underwhelming finale. In fact, fans thought the ending was so bad they compared it to the time the Academy accidentally named La La Land the winner of Best Motion Picture in 2017 instead of Moonlight. But overall, regardless of the show, fans just genuinely believe Boseman was snubbed. And what made it all worse was that, to them, it seemed the Academy used his tragic death as a marketing tactic.

See reactions to Boseman's surprising loss below.

Following the 2021 Oscars, Hopkins went on Instagram to share his reaction to winning Best Actor. "At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy. Thank you," Hopkins said. "I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. And again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored, thank you."

Boseman may not have won his nomination, but he will forever be remembered for his incredible acting performances by his millions of fans across the world.