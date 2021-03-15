The loss of Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer in the summer of 2020 was a shock, not just to fans, but Hollywood as well. The actor was in the prime of his career, with talk of him being considered during awards season for his turn in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Since his passing, he's been nominated for both that and his turn in the lead role of Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Now, that latter role has been nominated for an Academy Award. These tweets about Chadwick Boseman's 2021 Oscar nomination show the actor may be gone, but he's not forgotten.