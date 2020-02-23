On Saturday, Feb. 22, Bernie Sanders took a big step towards becoming the Democratic Party's presidential candidate during the 2020 election as he swept the Nevada caucuses. The Vermont senator, who won the popular vote during the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, established himself as someone to watch by pulling ahead of his competition — and the internet had plenty to say about it. These tweets about Bernie Sanders winning the Nevada caucuses are in full-on celebration mode while looking to the race ahead.

The former 2016 Democratic nominee pulled ahead of his opponents on Saturday, appearing to cement his status as a frontrunner with impressive numbers that beat out the combined results of former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

An analysis of those who voted for the politician showed that Sanders had broad appeal compared to his fellow candidates in Nevada, drawing votes from both men and women, voters under 30, voters between 45 to 64, and individuals both with and without college degrees. He also had a significant advantage over his competition when it came to the Hispanic vote. According to Esquire, Sanders also appeared to cut into runner-up Joe Biden's base of black voters and moderates, which doesn't bode well for the former Democratic frontrunner.

Sanders memorably lost the Nevada caucuses to Hillary Clinton back in 2016, and his speech following the 2020 results took on a celebratory tone.

"In Nevada, we have just put together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition that is not only going to win in Nevada, it's going to sweep this country," he said. Nevada aside, Sanders appeared to have his eye on the prize and the many states that'll be voting on Super Tuesday. He traveled to Texas and California over the weekend.

The battle is far from over, as the Democratic candidates will be facing off next in South Carolina, and Super Tuesday on March 3 is just over a week away. However, Bernie supporters everywhere took to Twitter following the Nevada victory to celebrate the news and talk about the win's implications for the upcoming election.

Even President Trump took to Twitter to send his congratulations to Sanders... despite continuing to use his insulting nicknames for the candidates. "Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates," he wrote. "Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!"

Again, this is just the beginning of a long race ahead for the Democrats, but the results so far appear to show that Sanders is resonating with blue base voters ahead of the election.