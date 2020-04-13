Less than a week after dropping his bid for the 2020 presidential race, Bernie Sanders is throwing his support behind the Democratic Party's remaining candidate and presumptive nominee, Joe Biden. It's no secret the Vermont senator and former vice president have had their share of differences on the campaign trail, but Sanders appeared to focus on a shared goal of beating President Donald Trump in November as he voiced his support for Biden. Differences aside, these tweets about Bernie Sanders' endorsement of Joe Biden are praising the two for cementing a united party front leading up to the November election.

Sanders, who dropped out of the race on Wednesday, April 8, hinted at his intentions ahead of Biden's livestream on Monday, April 13. The former presidential candidate told his followers he'd join the stream with a "special announcement" and wrote, "We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history."

Sanders met with Biden remotely from his home on the live video, and he told his former opponent, "We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe."

The senator continued with a full-throated endorsement: "Today, I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every Independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse."

While the pair have clashed on a number of policies including health care and immigration, there was a show of unity in the announcement. Biden and Sanders have commissioned joint task forces in the fields of economy, education, criminal justice, immigration, climate change, and health care, which will be staffed with members of both candidates' campaigns as to represent both the progressive agenda of Sanders and the Biden's comparatively moderate agenda.

While Sanders didn't further enumerate exactly how the pair plans to work together, he appeared open to being a part of Biden's remaining campaign days. "I look forward to working with you and bringing some great people into those task forces," Sanders said.

For his part, Biden echoed Sanders' sentiments, and he called on the Vermont senator to help in the event the Democrats win in November. Biden told Sanders, "I'm going to need you. Not just to win the campaign, but to govern."

He also hinted the pair had talked through some of their policy differences, adding, "I think that your endorsement means a great deal. It means a great deal to me. I think people are going to be surprised that we are apart on some issues but we're awfully close [on others]."

Supporters on both sides took to social media to applaud the endorsement, which is a step towards unifying the Democratic party ahead of the presidential race in November, with the catchphrase "Good for Bernie."

Only time will tell what policies this unlikely pair's task forces will produce, but Biden and Sanders are ready to model what Democratic unity looks like.