Over two decades after the release of Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me," viewers are catching Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis red-handed at the Super Bowl. The couple, who is teaming up for a riff on the 2000 song, are joined by Shaggy himself as Kunis attempts to hide her Cheetos snacking habit from her husband. The thing is: Shaggy isn't the only one belting out the lyrics to his biggest hit, and these tweets about Ashton Kutcher singing in the Cheetos Super Bowl 2021 ad are wondering about this duet.

Shaggy gave viewers a taste of what to expect when the full Cheetos spot airs on Feb. 7, writing in a tweet of the ad, "It’s been 21 years since 'It Wasn’t Me' came out, and it’s still the perfect response to getting caught…"

The full one-minute clip features Kunis trying to keep her love of Cheetos (and the fact that she keeps breaking into Kutcher's stash) a secret. Despite her tell-tale orange dust-covered fingers and mouth, she keeps insisting, "It wasn't me," as her husband and former That 70s Show co-star finds her orange-handed in many different compromising positions.

Because the whole commercial is modeled on Shaggy's biggest hit, Kutcher ~sings~ a remixed version of some of the song's famous lyrics — "Saw you snackin' on the sofa" — as he catches Kunis snacking on the sofa, in the shower, on camera, before Shaggy himself spins a whole new tune about Kutcher giving his wife access to his stash of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix.

The video concludes with an anticlimactic ending when, despite all the evidence he just saw, Kutcher decides to turn a blind eye to the situation with Kunis' final, "It wasn't me," and Shaggy comments, "Well, that's the first time that's ever worked."

The ad is undeniably funny — and a treat for those who've missed Jackie and Kelso since That '70s Show went off the air in 2006 — but people are losing it over one unexpected element in the commercial, namely Kutcher's little known passion for singing.

In the spot, Kutcher seemingly tries to imitate Shaggy's unique style, but considering Shaggy was there to sing his remixed hit single, viewers were scratching their heads over the fact that Kutcher was also belting out some vocals during the commercial.

Kutcher gave it his best effort, but fans kindly suggested passing on future singing gigs.

Even if Kutcher's singing didn't get rave reviews, fans still love the ad.

Opinions about Kutcher's singing talents aside, it's possible Kutcher decided to sing during the commercial simply because he likes to. The 38-year-old, who previously joined Garth Brooks and Thomas Rhett during a charity Back Porch Revival show in August 2016, said at the time that he has a "secret passion" for it, but also shared he's been told it's not his best talent.

"I have a secret passion for singing," Kutcher told ET at the time. "Although I've been relegated to an absolute understanding that I'm not world class."

While the actor admitted during the interview at the time that he'd mainly kept his singing in the family, it looks like he's finally branching out for this year's Super Bowl — and, despite his critics, having a lot of fun with it.