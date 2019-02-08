Ariana Grande is revealing all in her new album Thank U, Next. The 25-year-old songstress, who always puts her heart and soul into her music, has written some deeply personal songs for her new album. Take “Bloodline” for example, which kicks off with a voice recording from Grande's beloved grandmother and continues to tackle how to handle love from someone who isn't the best for you. Now that fans have full access to Grande’s new album and this song in particular, social media is rife with speculation about who the song is referencing. No surprise, but these tweets about Ariana Grande’s “Bloodline” are convinced the bop is about Pete Davidson. Welp, we knew that was coming, right?

Grande teased some details about “Bloodline” back in January 2019 when a fan tweeted her to ask about the inspiration behind the song. She responded to the fan in a post saying the song covered “wanting somebody but not enough to have them in your bloodline.” That very short response prompted fans to wonder which of Grande’s exes, if any, were at the center of this song.

Following Grande's whirlwind relationship and failed engagement with him last year, most fans think "Bloodline" is probably about the Saturday Night Live star. After getting engaged in June 2018 after weeks of dating, Grande and Davidson remained together until October 2018. If you're trying to connect him to Grande's new song, they split before they could tie the knot and he could actually become part of her bloodline. Following the album drop early on Feb. 8, many fans took to Twitter to share their theories about the song referencing him.

The opening recording of Marjorie Grande, aka Nonna, alludes to the song's theme relating to never receiving what you deserve. The woman says, "Because I'm trying to do the best I can, and they can't find something to to satisfy me." Hmm, duly noted, Grandma.

Grande's no stranger to promoting female empowerment, and by taking a look at her "Bloodline" lyrics, the parallels to Davidson are definitely believable.

An excerpt of the song say:

Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah / Just wanna have a good time, yeah / And no need to apologize, no / But you gon' have to let this sh*t go / Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah / Not tryna make you all mine, yeah / And no need to apologize, no / But you gon' have to let this sh*t go, yeah

As you can see, some of the lyrics are vague and don’t give away much when it comes to identity. Apart from talk of a bloodline making sense in relation to Pete, do the rest of the lyrics really sum up their relationship? It's hard to say, but that's not stopping fans from putting their guesses out there on social media and, in some cases, poking fun at how others connect lyrics to a certain person.

Some fans aren’t even concerned about the song's secret meaning. They just love the song for what it is, and they’re definitely showing that appreciation on Twitter right now.

In the past, Grande has been pretty clear about when her lyrics are actually referencing one of her famous exes. With her approval of Davidson and his rumored girlfriend Kate Beckinsale now out in the open, Grande is clearly ready to move on from her history with the comedian. Still, the Arianators will try to crack this identity mystery until any confirmation emerges.