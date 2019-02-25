It's yet more legal drama for the president. In a lawsuit filed on Monday, Feb. 25, a former campaign staffer accused President Donald Trump of allegedly kissing her without consent while she was a member of his 2016 presidential campaign. Since these allegations surfaced, everyone has been sounding off on their opinions about the matter, especially on Twitter. Just take a look at these tweets about Alva Johnson's lawsuit against Donald Trump and see if you can spot a common denominator. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the allegations, but did not immediately hear back.

On Feb. 25, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement to The Washington Post, dismissing the allegations. "This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eye witness accounts," Sanders said.

Johnson, who worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, spoke to the Post on Monday, Feb. 25 about an alleged encounter she had with Trump, in which he allegedly grabbed her hand and attempted to kiss her right before a Tampa, Florida rally on Aug. 24, 2016. The lawsuit claims that during an interaction on a campaign RV, Johnson and Trump had a short conversation, in which she told him she had spent months way from her family on the campaign, and he told her she had done a great job. Then, she alleges, he leaned in close enough that she could feel his breath and attempted to kiss her. The lawsuit claims she turned her head, and the kiss allegedly landed on the corner of her mouth.

To a lot of people, the accusation sounded familiar. In fact, a lot of people's thoughts immediately went to the same thing — the Access Hollywood video that leaked in October 2016, in which Trump was caught on a hot mic talking about how he was "automatically attracted to beautiful women. I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait." Trump later apologized, calling it "locker-room talk" and saying it didn't reflect who he was.

While speaking to The Post, Johnson discussed the alleged assault, claiming he wouldn't let go of her hand during the encounter. She said,

He’s coming straight for my lips. So I turn my head, and he kisses me right on corner of my mouth, still holding my hand the entire time. Then he walks on out. I immediately felt violated because I wasn’t expecting it or wanting it. I can still see his lips coming straight for my face.

While the alleged incident occurred in 2016, Johnson didn't file a lawsuit until recently, saying she was unsure of how to proceed. Johnson also claimed that then-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and one of the Trump campaign's officials were witnesses to the alleged incident. However, both reportedly told The Post that they did not witness any misconduct. “Do I recall seeing anything inappropriate? One hundred percent no,” Bondi told The Post. “I’m a prosecutor, and if I saw something inappropriate, I would have said something.” Johnson's mother, stepfather, and boyfriend all told the Post that Johnson had told them about the alleged incident the same day it happened.

This isn't the first time these kinds of allegations have been directed towards Trump. As of September 2018, 22 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, which Trump has vehemently denied each time. The White House did not reply to Elite Daily's previous requests for comment on the subject, and the official White House stance is that all the women are lying. Throughout his campaign and presidency Trump has faced serious backlash due to his controversial statements about women, the Access Hollywood tape being one of them.

The lawsuit also alleges pay discrimination, with Johnson claiming that as a Black woman, she was paid less than white male counterparts. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily, Trump campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany dismissed the allegations. "The Trump campaign has never discriminated based on race, ethnicity, gender, or any other basis. Any allegation suggesting otherwise is off base and unfounded," she wrote. She referred Elite Daily to Sanders' statement regarding other questions.

Time will only tell what will come from Johnson's lawsuit against Trump. We'll have to just wait and see what unfolds.