If you're looking for heartwarming news featuring a good dog, his family, some chewed up shoes, and a fire, look no further. On Saturday, March 23, one Twitter user tweeted a story about his dog Hank that will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions, so get your tissues ready — and don't worry, it has a happy ending. Naturally, the story was met with a lot of positive response on Twitter, and these tweets about the dog who saved his family from a fire are sending so much love to the pup.

The story started with a photo of Hank guiltily posing after eating a new pair of slip on Vans six years ago. Twitter user @USCocksman wrote, "My wife got a reminder yesterday that 6 years ago Hank ate her brand new slip on Vans." A few hours after receiving the reminder, when everyone was asleep, Hank started barking in the living room. Hank's owner continued, "So I dragged myself off the couch and went out to the living room to make him stop. As soon as I came around the corner, I saw that the entire yard was glowing orange."

Turns out, a wooden work shed containing things like paint and gasoline was on fire in the yard. Hank's owner shared, via tweet:

We got everyone up, 911 on the line, the whole family and both dogs out front in what felt like a few seconds. The fence and the neighbor's shed went up like a torch. We were able to wake her up and get her kids and dog outside just as the fire crew got there. The fire spread to the back of our house the same minute the firefighters got the hoses to it. A minute or two more, and it was gone. Instead, everyone is safe, and we still have a house. It's black and crispy on one side, but it's totally intact. The firefighters were absolutely amazing. It was windy, so they had to contain and deal with this for two adjacent blocks. Just totally, unbelievably skilled and coordinated.

After that description of the intensity of the event, the Twitter user concluded what we're all thinking: "Hank saved so many lives that night, and he can have all the shoes he wants."

I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying. Actually, no, I am crying, too.

So many Twitter users responded to Hank's inspiring story, and some of them even shared photos of their own pups saluting Hank's bravery.

If ever there was a "GOOD BOY," Hank is definitely one of them.

Dogs are just so good to their "hoomans."

"What a beautiful story of courage, love and compassion from a wonderful man like Hank!!"

"...THE GOODEST OF HANKS."

And one fan of the story even showed love for his less enthusiastic pup.

Aww! All of these doggos are the best, and Hank is a hero, of course.

Even during these tumultuous times, there's no shortage of incredible and inspiring dog stories. For example, on March 22, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt shared a story about a blind dog named Charlie who had lost both his eyes to glaucoma and his seeing eye dog, Maverick, who helps his buddy navigate the world. A day later, National Puppy Day brought the world an abundance of cute puppy photos, videos, and stories for puppy-owners and non-puppy-owners alike to enjoy.

So thank you, Hank, for not only saving the humans in your life, but for giving everyone else a reason to smile today.