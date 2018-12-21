These "Thank You For Coming To My TED Talk" Memes Are Hilariously Short Pieces Of Advice

When it comes to unsolicited advice, I give out an awful lot of it. Whether it's relationship-related, in reference to fashion or cooking, or if it simply pertains to everyday life, I probably have something that I would consider to be "wise" to say about it. And if you, too, tend to give a lot of (possibly unwarranted) advice, you'll most likely get a kick out of these "Thank you for coming to my TED talk" memes. They're honestly so hilarious.

The "Thank you for coming to my TED talk" meme actually originated a few years ago. In fact, according to Know Your Meme, it was first spotted all the way back in May 2015, when the now-deactivated Tumblr account, @beysuspng, created an opinionated Sherlock post ending with the now-iconic phrase, "Thanks for coming to my TED talk." The meme plays on the actual TED talks, which first started in 1984 as a "conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged," per the TED website. The nonprofit organization now covers a myriad of topics to "help share ideas in communities around the world."

When it comes to the meme version, though, TED talks are short and sweet bits of "advice" from pretty much anyone with a Twitter handle. Following the 2015 Sherlock version, the classic line was mostly used in reference to Sherlock, but the phrase soon started to gain immense popularity outside the fandom. Twitter started applying it to anything and everything, from pop culture, to relationships, and — of course — everyday life.

Definitely make sure to check out a few prime pop culture examples of the meme below, for a laugh or two. They might even help you out, if you're in need of a little bit of entertainment-related guidance at this moment in time.

On the other hand, if you're more in the mood for some relationship advice, Twitter has you covered there, too. To summarize the majority of them:

Don't leave your significant other suddenly.

Don't date a cheater (um, duh).

Boys are confusing.

Thank you for coming to Twitter's TED Talk.

If you're in the need for some "everyday life" advice, however, Twitter definitely has a few words of wisdom. Discounted university apparel, tipping etiquette, pet care are some of the hot topics in the TED talk meme world.

OK, for real, though — each and everyone of those pieces of advice have definitely changed my perspective on a wide variety of topics. To be completely honest, these sage AF Twitter folk are far too wise for their own good.

If you are actually looking to gain a little perspective on life, though, you should definitely make sure to check out each and every one of these 10 mind bending TED Talks. I can almost guarantee that they will actually give you a more well-rounded perspective on life, regardless of who is hosting or what they're discussing. Get on that ASAP, y'all.

Whether you're looking for others' thoughts about the current state of entertainment or unprofessional relationship advice, the "thank you for coming to my TED talk" memes will definitely provide a chuckle or two. Make sure to check 'em out, and — of course — send me all your favorites. In the words of everyone on Twitter, "Thank you for coming to my TED talk."