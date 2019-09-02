Everyone has that one song they just can't stand — maybe it's "Payphone" by Maroon 5 because you got dumped while it was playing at prom back in 2012, it could be "Boom Clap" by Charli XCX because it was overplayed in the library when you were studying for that final stats exam, or it could simply be Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" because you don't like the tune. Either way, some songs can inevitably leave a bad taste in your mouth. So, if you haven't already seen these tweets about the songs you hate, they're hilariously relatable.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge fan of pop music. Like, Beyoncé is my number one played artist on Spotify. That being said, I can wholeheartedly admit that not all popular music is necessarily good. And this is precisely why the hashtag #SongsYouHateAndWhy has gone viral — Twitter is airing their grievances about pop music they can't stand whether it's for personal reasons, or it's because they don't like the song.

Like I said, a decent portion of the Twitterverse hates certain songs because of individual reasons. Maybe they were going through something while it was popular, or that song was playing during a rough time in their lives. Either way, check out what people are saying about that, below.

Other music fans in the Twitterverse, however, simply can't stand certain popular songs because of the lyrics, the tune, or the beat. And no judgement here — I totally get it! Not all pop songs are real bangers, some just happen to be catchy AF.

Additionally, a large portion of the Twitterverse hates certain pop songs that were overplayed to the point of madness. And I can totally relate to this. There are some songs out there I'll skip until the end of eternity, because I've heard them way too many times. (I'm looking at you, Frozen soundtrack!)

Even though certain popular songs manage to leave a bad taste in your mouth because of something you were going through at the time, some songs definitely come in clutch when you need them the most. If you haven't already checked out Elite Daily's playlist of songs to listen to after a breakup, definitely do so. Goddesses like Lizzo and SZA are on there to literally help you can get your groove back. I'm 100% positive none of these have come up on the Twitter's #SongsYouHateAndWhy hashtag because, to be completely honest, all of them are far too good to hate.

Don't get me wrong — pop music is the greatest, and people who are able to create popular music are talented beyond belief. But at the same time, pop music can sometimes be the worst. Regardless of whether it's personal, or you simply don't like the song, sometimes there's just no avoiding certain songs that are played on repeat 24/7. So, if you need me, I'll be jammin' to my own dang Spotify playlists.