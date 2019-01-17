Folks, 'member government? With President Donald Trump and the Democrats at a standstill over his request for over $5 billion in funding for his proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, it's been nearly a month since the entirety of the government has been up and running. Just when you thought everyone had already weighed in on the matter, in strolls Cardi B with an expletive-filled Instagram video blasting Trump over the shutdown, and these senators' tweets about Cardi B's shutdown video are so torn over how to react. Do you laugh, cry, or retweet? This hilarious dilemma is (political) comedy gold.

The partial government shutdown began on Dec. 22 and has left 380,000 federal employees furloughed and another 420,000 clocking in with no pay. However, in order to keep the government rolling and get key tasks like food inspections and ensuring flight safety done, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, the Trump administration ordered around 50,000 of those furloughed employees back to work without pay, according to The Washington Post. With the shutdown dragging on and federal workers still going without a paycheck, Cardi B took to Instagram and shared a pretty scathing video about the shutdown. “Our country is in a hellhole right now over a f*cking wall," she said to her 39.7 million followers on Wednesday night. The "Money" singer concluded, “And I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f*cking work to not get motherf*cking paid.” Elite Daily reached out to the White House for any response to her comments, but did not immediately hear back.

And yes, she acknowledged that government shutdowns have happened before, and no, it's not the same. "I don’t wanna hear y’all motherf*ckers talking about, ‘oh but Obama shut down the government for 17 days,’" she started (it was 16 days, but close enough). "Yeah b*tch, for health care! So your grandma can check her blood pressure and you b*tches can go check your p*ssy at the gynecologist with no motherf*cking problem."

Cardi B 2020?

Cardi B pretty candidly admitted that while she thinks something needs to be done, she doesn't know "what type of action because this is not what [she] does [sic]." But a few people who might have a better handle on the inner workings of government apparently enjoyed her take, which led to a dilemma. Should a sitting senator retweet a video containing the phrase, "you b*tches can go check your p*ssy at the gynecologist with no motherf*cking problem" or no? Questions, questions.

On social media, Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Chris Murphy of Connecticut had an open discussion about whether or not to share Cardi B's video. It was Schatz who first tweeted on Jan. 16, "(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video)." Murphy then responded to Schatz's tweet saying, "Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!"

Schatz swooped in with the perfect solution. "Ok you do it," he told Murphy. "And say retweets are not endorsements, especially the language, and I will retweet."

Everyone was waiting patiently to see if the senators would go through with retweeting the video, but neither seemed to take the bait and the conversation ended without any payoff. That is until Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer popped in to say what everyone was thinking, "Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?"

Schatz let his followers know that he and Murphy decided not to go through with it because it wouldn't be "senatorial." But don't worry, even without Schatz and Murphy sharing the video, Cardi B's shutdown musings managed to rake up nearly 10 million views.

Cardi B might not think she knows what she's doing, but she did highlight the plight of our unpaid federal workers. TBH, I like it like that.