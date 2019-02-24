When the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones comes to your TV on April 14, you'll have the perfect snack in hand while you watch Jon Snow, Daenerys Stormborn, Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark, and everyone who's left battle it out to sit on the Iron Throne. With so many contenders, the season is bound to be a nail-biter, and these reported Game Of Thrones-themed Oreos are the perfect munchies to help you keep on theme during your weekly viewings. While your favorite characters are duking it out on the silver screen, all you have to worry about is whether you're team chocolate wafer or white frosting, and it's just one more reason that April can't come fast enough. Elite Daily reached out to Oreo for confirmation of the release of Game of Thrones Oreos, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I first caught wind that Oreo could be teaming up with the hit HBO series when Instagram blogger @CandyHunting teased the news in a Saturday, Feb. 23 post on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the reported Game of Thrones-themed packaging, which apparently features a black background and includes the names of the families still vying for the Iron Throne, the blogger shared that GOT-inspired Oreos are reportedly coming.

"In a partnership nobody saw coming, new Game of Thrones Oreos will be out sometime before the debut of the final season on April 14. I really want to see these built up in the opening sequence," the blogger wrote. "Winterfell, King's Landing, Oreo package, the Wall... Or maybe Daenerys munching on some Oreos while riding Drogon."

While it's unlikely that these reportedly on-theme Oreos will be making a dramatic entrance in the eighth season, it sounds like they'll be around to make the spread at your Game of Thrones watch parties that much sweeter.

The blogger continued:

And to preemptively answer some questions: Yes, these are legit. The image is from a very reputable source.

Instagram blogger @TheJunkFoodAisle also shared the news on the social media platform, and Elite Daily found a product listing for the limited-edition Oreos on the website for the Hannaford grocery store, but they weren't available to purchase for an online order, and there was no immediate information about whether they are currently available in stores.

Unfortunately, it sounds like customers will just be getting regular Oreo cookies in the revamped packaging, meaning that a new line inspired by the Night King or Daenerys' dragons is probably out of the question. @CandyHunting also said that the themed Oreos are "not exclusive to a particular store," so it's likely that you'll be able to buy them wherever regular Oreos are sold. Their exact launch date appears to be up in the air, and Oreo didn't immediately respond to an Elite Daily email inquiring about their reported release and more details on the product.

Still, all signs seem to point that these bad boys are probably going to be making their way to your local grocery store sometime before April, and Throners are pretty stoked about the news while bemoaning the fact that the two teams didn't collaborate to come up with a cool new flavor.

It makes sense that Oreo would release this special edition of cookies sometime before Game of Thrones premieres on April 14, so I'd keep an eye out and report back if you happen to spot them.