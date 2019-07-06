It feels like I've said this a lot in the past two years, but what a big day for the royal family! Little baby Archie was just christened in a private ceremony inside of Windsor Castle, and fans are keeping their eyes peeled for details. The photos of William and Kate at Archie's christening highlight the sweet family moment.

As with most things they've done as a couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, decided to follow the beat of their own drummer and keep Archie's big day closed from the press. In fact, Archie's mom Meghan had her own private baptism into the Church of England back in March 2018. Like mother like son, eh? William and Kate did not make Meghan's event, though they certainly turned out for Archie.

According to one source who spoke to CNN, it's likely only 25 people were invited to the intimate ceremony on Sunday, July 6, 2019. Not surprisingly, this included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the photos, fans can see Kate and William alongside the proud parents, Meghan and Harry, and, of course, baby Archie. Kate donned a mid-length pink dress with long sleeves and bow collar, and William was looking like a proud uncle with a navy suit and tie.

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's photo of the christening on Instagram, it conveyed how happy Meghan and Harry were to have their family there for the big day. It read, in part:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.

While it might be a natural leap to think the godparents are in the official portrait, Meghan and Harry are still keeping that tidbit under wraps. So, whether or not William and Kate were there simply as an uncle and aunt or with an added title of "godparents" is still unknown. Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on the who Archie's godparents are, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The christening itself happened inside Queen Elizabeth's private chapel at Windsor Castle as requested by Harry and Meghan. One source told People magazine the Sussex's "wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty." Just like with Archie's birth, these awesome photos came slightly later, courtesy of the Palace, although they were released on the same day, so fans didn't have to wait too long to see them. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the same family portrait as the Kensington Royal Instagram account, but they also included a more intimate black-and-white snapshot of Meghan, Harry, and Archie on the big day.

Also in attendance for the big day were the late Princess Diana's two older sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes; Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland; and Harry's father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, The Duchess of Cornwall. The Queen was unable to attend due to a prior commitment, per BBC, but it doesn't look like there was any shortage of family love in the air for Archie's big day.

Now, we just have to wait and see who snagged the role as the newest royal's godparents.