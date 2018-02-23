Well, um, something odd just happened at the Olympics. A streaker wearing nothing but a pink tutu and a monkey penis pouch just crashed the ice rink after the Men’s 1,000m Speed Skating event. TBH, the photos of the streaker crashing the 2018 Winter Olympics are a lot to handle. Brace yourselves, friends.

I'm not kidding. On Friday, Feb. 23, a spontaneous dude crashed the games wearing a vibrant pink tutu around his waste. He concealed his genitalia with a penis monkey pouch. Yes, the penis monkey patch had eyes on it. Yes, I felt weird writing that. But it happened, and you have to see it to believe it. In addition to his *revealing* outfit choice, the streaker had an uplifting saying drawn onto his chest in what appears to be black paint. The saying says "PEACE + LOVE."

Maybe he chose to promote peace and love to spread some joy throughout the world, or maybe he's just a free spirit who was looking for a good time. Either way, he put a smile on my face. You'd probably be lying if you said you didn't laugh a little bit at the sight of his debut. Just look at his spontaneity.

Jussi Nukari/REX/Shutterstock

While some people in the Gangneung Oval were probably shocked at the streaker's routine, viewers outside the arena didn't hesitate to whip out their cameras to capture the moment. Based off a video shared on Instagram, the streaker was on the ice for quite a few seconds before disappearing from the frame. However, TMZ reports he was on the ice for a few minutes, and it's not clear whether he was removed by security or if he gave up.

At the beginning of the video, the streaker hopped over the edge of the rink (fully clothed), and then stood on the ice. Almost immediately, he started ripping his clothes off (as streakers do), and then tried skating like an olympian. Of course, he fell — but he got right back up to continue his performance. If streaking was an sport, I'd certainly give him the gold.

In case the video wasn't enough, check out the photos of the streaker. They'll definitely put a weird twist on your Friday afternoon.

