Even if you’re not totally into fashion, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is one of those televised events that makes you want to be. Between the Victoria’s Secret Angels and the incredible fashion on display during the show, it’s hard not to get drawn into the whole spectacle of it all. And the 2018 show is no different! These photos of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will definitely make you want to put on a pair of wings and do a lingerie fashion show yourself!

Before I get into all the incredible photos from the show, let’s do a refresher on who’s included in the lineup for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Some of the names you’ll probably recognize and some of them will be totally new to you. But even so, the talent and beauty on display at the show is nothing short of amazing. Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Winnie Harlow, and Duckie Thot are just some of the names that came up during the show. And you’ll definitely see some of them down below as well.

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show proved to be a smash. After two years abroad, in both France and in China, the show finally came back to New York City. And being home certainly proved to be a great move. Overall, the show seemed fresh and new, more so than it has been in a while.

The show boasted 100 pairs of custom-designed shoes from renowned shoe designer Brian Atwood. There were 18 different styles, so there was a little something to meet everyone’s taste. Speaking to People, Atwood revealed the reason he loves working with Victoria’s Secret.

“I love that Victoria’s Secret allows you to be free to design and create over-the-top styles for the fashion show,” Atwood said. “This show is the ultimate fashion show for shoes.”

And that love for the brand was really apparent during the show because all the shoes were freaking stunning. So without further ado, let's get into all the stunning looks.

Kendall Jenner rocked two amazing looks at the show — a long plaid skirt over a gorgeous lingerie set and then another bedazzled black lingerie look along with some feather wings with stars on them.

Gigi Hadid rocked a plaid look, too.

But her second look — a floral getup with a literal parachute for wings — really stole the show.

And, of course, Bella Hadid looked absolutely stunning. Here's one look — a simple, black athleisure look:

She also looked elegant AF in this soft green look with light feathers for wings.

Barbara Palvin made a pair of black leggings look chic AF:

And her boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, brought her Shake Shack for the show, so he definitely wins for best boyfriend of the night:

Though, The Weeknd was definitely there to give Dylan a run for his money supporting his girlfriend, Bella Hadid.

But back to the gorgeous looks.

Didn't I mention the shoes? The shoes were out of this world! Check out some of the best ones below, getting rocked down the runway by your fave models like Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot, Stella Maxwell, and Adriana Lima (who handed in her wings and retired after this show *sob*).

But what's a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show without all the Angels walking down the catwalk together looking absolutely stunning and like they're ready to take on the entire world? Check out the best moments:

Now, to wrap this thing up, here are all the angels chilling backstage in their gorge black robes.

Like I said: Stunning.

How will Victoria's Secret possibly top this show next year? How?!