Do you love Selena Gomez? Do you also love horses? Hopefully you answered "yes" to both of those (or, at the very least, to one, because who doesn't love Selena), because I've got a nice little update for ya. It's been relatively quiet on the home front for our girl, but these photos of Selena Gomez horseback riding with her friends will give you so much life. Proof that 2019 is starting to shape up pretty nice so far, if you ask me.

Just as the sun was setting on Wednesday, Jan. 9, Selena Gomez and her friends Raquelle Stevens and Anna Collins went for a horseback ride, and the scenery looked impossibly gorgeous. Another thing that was impossibly gorgeous? Selena Gomez herself, obviously. Wearing a colorful printed jacket and big gold hoop earrings, she and her friends posed for a photo, and it was all very trés chic.

While we didn't see any posts to Gomez's social media (more on that later), we were still #blessed to see some photos from Stevens and Collins. Stevens took to Instagram and posted a lovely photo of the three friends on their horses at sunset, tagging her crew and captioning the picture, "sunset ride" with a heart emoji:

Anna Collins posted a similar photo (but captioned the photo with three unicorn emojis, which was a pretty nice touch if you ask me), but she also took to her Instagram Story to show a few videos or her and her friends. At one point in her Story, you can hear Selena say, "I think horses are the most beautiful of creatures" and I wholeheartedly agree:

Also, can we please talk about that jacket one more time? Somehow it reminds me of something I would wear to elementary school in the '90s but in like, the best way possible:

Anna Collins / Instagram

Selena, tell us your secrets! We want to steal your ~lewk~ please:

Anna Collins / Instagram

Fashionable while being a top-notch equestrian. Classic Selena.

It's been a hot minute since we've heard from the "Back To You" singer on social media. Back in September, she took to Instagram and posted a vibrant selfie, explaining that she was going to be taking a break from posting about her life online. She wrote,

Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.

We feel you, girl.

It's particularly nice to see Gomez looking happy and surrounded by her friends, after a report back in October 2018 revealed that Selena Gomez reportedly entered a treatment facility to "help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression," according to E! News. Elite Daily reached out to Gomez's team for confirmation of the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Just a month prior to the report, Gomez told Elle magazine that she doesn't have Instagram on her phone because "it's not real," and that she's "not trying to hide." She said,

I'm not trying to hide. That's my life. I'm living it the way I want to live it. But it's about making a conscious effort—if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I'll take that time. So I don't have any of it. I had to make that decision.

While I love any and all updates from Selena Gomez, I'm just happy to see that her 2019 appears to be starting off on a positive and healthy note. Looking forward to more Selena (and hopefully more horses, TBH) this year.