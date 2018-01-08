These Photos Of Princess Charlotte From Her First Day Of School Are So Adorable

Wait a second... is Princess Charlotte my actual hero? The 2-year-old princess started nursery school on Monday, Jan. 8, and I've never seen a happier child in my whole life. She's literally glowing. The photos of Princess Charlotte on her first day of school are so damn adorable, I almost have to take the rest of the day off from work to contemplate the innocence of childhood and the cruel joke of getting older. These photos are that kind of awesome.

It's only been a few months since her big brother, Prince George, started school in September 2017, and now, Charlotte gets her own backpack, too. (A really cute pink one, actually.) According to a statement released by a Kensington Palace spokesperson, Charlotte is attending the Willcocks Nursery School, which is right down the road from her home at Kensington Palace. The school is housed in a church hall.

Ya know, typical school stuff.

The spokesperson said,

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.

Are you ready for these pictures?

Brace yourself.

Look at those little cheeks! Look at that little scarf! Look at that $150 maroon wool coat by Amaia, but who is counting? Charlotte, you're a dream.

A source told People magazine,

They [Prince William and Kate] chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education and they were impressed by the team who work there.

Willcocks Nursery School, no pressure, but you have extremely precious cargo this semester.

All things considered, the nursery school looks amazing. Charlotte will be working on seven areas of learning and development including personal social and emotional development, physical development, communication and language, literacy, mathematics, understanding the world, and expressive arts and design.

The website also outlines a detailed morning agenda, with "lots of free play where children embark on the first stages of learning to read, write and to understand simple numbers with the minimum of pressure."

I'm sorry... they get to learn and understand numbers with minimum pressure??? SIGN ME UP. At this speed, Charlotte will be as intellectually developed as I am by the age of three.

According to the school's website, Charlotte's parents were invited to participate in a "stay and play." The website explains,

Once settled, you will be asked to leave for a short period to see if your child is happy to be left. As your child becomes more able to cope, the session will be gradually extended to the full morning or afternoon.

How'd that go, William? You didn't, like, ball your eyes out leaving your precious diamond of a daughter?

According to People, Willcocks is not cheap. In fact, it costs parents around $12,000 for annual tuition or roughly $4,073 per term — of which there are three per year. Like I always say — life ain't cheap when you're royalty.

Truly, the only thing I care about is Charlotte's eternal happiness. May she never grow up. May she never be sad. May her smile never fade. May I one day, too, grow up to be a 2-year-old British princess.

Charlotte, if you ever wanna hang out or anything, just give me a call on your special royal toddler phone (that I assume comes standard with every royal toddler).

Happy first day of school!

