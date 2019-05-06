Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are at the Met Gala everyone! And, as expected, they look absolutely amazing. They look so amazing, in fact, that everyone is tweeting about them. This year's Met Gala theme is "Camp" which basically fits right into almost everything Cyrus does. And for the pink carpet, she brought Hemsworth along for the ride. Needless to say, fans really loved every single second of it! All the photos of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the 2019 Met Gala have made everyone so happy.

Cyrus and Hemsworth are, hands down, one of the cutest couples on the pink carpet this year. They seem so in love and so happy to be attending the Met Gala together. Fans are equally happy and in love with the looks these two are serving.

Since the theme was "Camp," Cyrus, of course, really went for it! Cyrus' dress was black and green sequins, with some interesting angles. And her shoes were absolutely amazing. Hemsworth, on the other hand, played it safe with an all black tux, but he looked great as well!

All in all, they brought a bit of life (and love) to the pink carpet, which is exactly what it needed. Here's what they looked like during the pink carpet at the Met Gala:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, they looked fantastic and Cyrus' dress is to die for. Needless to say, this is exactly what fans have been waiting all night for. And they're tweeting all their opinions as we speak! Here's what fans are saying about Cyrus and Hemsworth right now on Twitter:

Obviously, fans are super excited about seeing Cyrus and Hemsworth together. And really, who wouldn't be? They're so lovely and always give fans something to chat about. One thing fans seem to be talking about is the fact that this is the very first time Cyrus and Hemsworth attended the Met Gala together, so it's a big night for them.

Since their marriage is still in early stages (they've been married for less than six months at this point), there are a lot of big days ahead for them. So, what does their future look like? Well, Hemsworth hopes to have kids with Cyrus down the line. In a recent interview with GQ Australia, Hemsworth opened up about planning for kids.

"One day," Hemsworth said, referring to when he and Cyrus will have kids. "Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being."

Apparently, Hemsworth hopes to have "10, 15, maybe 20" kids one day. I wonder what Cyrus has to say about that. They always seem to be on the same page, which is super sweet.

Whatever happens for them, I'm sure they'll always remember their first Met Gala together. I don't think fans will forget anytime soon.