Prom might be one of the most quintessential experiences a teenager can have, but Khloé Kardashian made it even more unforgettable for one superfan by accompanying him to his dance at Hoover High School. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star made the dreams of a student named Narbeh, who runs a Kardashian fan account, come true when she agreed to be his plus-one on Friday, May 31. Judging from these photos of Khloé Kardashian going to prom with Narbeh, the pair had a night to remember, and it'll definitely make you wish you could have third-wheeled the occasion.

After dancing the night away and taking plenty of selfies in the photo booth with her date, the reality star took to social media on Saturday, June 1 to reflect on the experience. While she certainly made the night a memorable one for Narbeh, who runs the Kardashian fan Twitter account @NarbehKardash, she also revealed that this was the very first prom she'd ever attended as well.

While sharing some photos of her date and her prom-ready outfit (complete with a corsage) on Twitter, she wrote, "My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @ NarbehKardash !!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date???"

According to posts on the student's Instagram account, the pair have actually been friends since meeting at a fan event in December 2018. The high schooler definitely made an impression on the fitness guru, and she's since DM'd him numerous times (including to wish him a happy birthday), according to screenshots shared to his account.

"Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom... so many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon," he wrote alongside a collage of photo booth photos of the pair cheesing for the camera. For those wondering about the prop that Kardashian was carrying that read "You had me at open bar," he clarified, "The sign is a joke! It’s a high school prom. There would never be an open bar."

It sounds like Kardashian also got to meet her date's family, as she commented on Twitter, "Thank you for inviting me boo. It was perfect!! I loved meeting your family!! We can’t forget how gorgeous your Queen grandmother is!!!"

Khloé isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner who's taken a fan to prom before. Back in April 2017, Kylie Jenner memorably surprised Sacramento high school junior Albert Ochoa by taking the student to prom along with then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Before attending the Rio Americano High School prom, the beauty guru had also never experienced the high school rite of passage. During an episode of Life of Kylie back in January 2015, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star opened up about missing big milestones like prom due to the fact that she did all of her schooling remotely.

"I was home-schooled," she admitted at the time. "It was really sad, actually."

Now, it looks like Khloé is the latest Kar-Jenner to cross going to prom off her bucket list, and from the look of things, it seems like she had a blast while doing it.