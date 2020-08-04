Like millions of people around the world, Kendall Jenner has been spending a lot of time at home in recent months. After the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation in 2020, many chose to self-quarantine to help slow the spread of Covid-19 and began to share pictures of their humble abodes on social media. That's why now is the perfect time to check out these photos of Kendall Jenner's house, because, while they're by no means humble, they are breathtaking and full of inspiration.

Jenner opened up the doors to her gorgeous Los Angeles mansion for Architectural Digest and gave fans the ultimate look inside her spacious home. “I like a house that has character," she said of choosing where to live. "When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe."

Much of Jenner's at-home style is inspired by her busy, jet-setting lifestyle. "My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax," she shared.

Jenner's home isn't all about being tranquil, though. She also has plenty of spots to embrace her hobbies, like a massive, decked-out kitchen for cooking and a private studio for making art. Take a peek inside her luxurious home below.

1. The Formal Living Room

Jenner told AD that she specifically designed this room without TVs so that it could be a place for good conversation.

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

2. The Bar

Inspired by her mom, Kris Jenner, Jenner revealed she's been able to "let loose" a little more since moving into her home a year and a half ago.

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

3. The Powder Room

Jenner's bathroom features a 300-pound stone sink.

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

4. The Courtyard

Complete with a lemon tree, Jenner says the courtyard is one of her "favorite" parts of her home.

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

5. The Art Studio

Jenner turned her home's movie theater into an art studio after picking up the hobby to lower her stress levels.

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

6. The Kitchen

Jenner said the kitchen is her most-used room in the house and shared that she and her friends love to cook together.

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

7. The Fitting Room

Because what model doesn't need a fitting room in their home?

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

8. The Glam Room

When designing the glam room, Jenner took into consideration her glam team. The door in the room allows her team to come and go without having to walk through the entire house.

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

9. The Master Bedroom

Jenner says she uses this area to meditate.

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

10. The Master Bath

That gold bathtub... need I say more? Jenner admits she takes a bath in in the lavish tub at least three times a week.

Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube

11. The Pool

While much of Jenner's house has been redesigned to fit her style, she says the pool is the original from when her home was first built in the '80s.