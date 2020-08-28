James Charles made a lifelong dream of his come true in 2020: buying and moving into his first house. After years of renting, the YouTube star set his sights on a home he could call his own and while he revealed that it took a long time for everything to come together, he couldn't be happier. After seeing these photos of James Charles' first house, fans know why he's on top of the world.

Charles announced his new title of homeowner in an Instagram post in June alongside a photo of himself standing in the back of a moving truck. "I’ve been keeping this secret from you guys for so long!" he wrote. "After renting for the past few years, I officially bought my first home almost a year ago and have been renovating it ever since! it’s been such a huge journey but today is moving day and I can’t WAIT to show you guys the new sister headquarters soon this wouldn’t be possible without you!!"

After renovations were complete, Charles opened the doors to his home to show his fans in a YouTube video on Wednesday, Aug. 26. "Buying a home has been my #1 biggest goal since starting social media and I cannot believe that this is a reality, all thanks to you guys," he gushed.

Charles' new home is the epitome of classy and clean. The first room he showed off was his formal living room, and it's picture perfect. Complete with a lovely piano, Charles said it's where he and his friends gather for impromptu jam sessions.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

Charles admitted to not yet using his formal dining room — except to store packages — but it's still a gorgeous space if and when he decides to host a dinner. One of the coolest parts of the room is the photo hanging on the wall, which Charles says he took during a trip to South Africa when he was a senior in high school.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

Charles proved that wine cellars aren't just for vino drinkers. Since he doesn't drink wine, Charles filled his space with unique Coca Cola bottles.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

Charles' office is immaculate.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

There's nothing like a kitchen of your own — and Charles' is large.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

Charles noted that he doesn't cook much, but he definitely snacks, which is why his oversized pantry was a must in his new home.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

If you thought Charles' formal living room was nice, his regular living room looks just as cozy.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

Who wouldn't want their own personal fitting room?

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

Charles' master bedroom is modern, clean, and classy.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

The master bathroom is breathtaking.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

Off Charles' bedroom, double doors open to a luxurious patio which is perfect for hosting.

Courtesy of James Charles on YouTube

It might have taken Charles some time to buy his house, remodel, and move in, but from the looks of it, the home was worth the wait.