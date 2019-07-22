Happy Monday everyone! The beginning of the week might be a drag for most of us, but here's some serious cuteness to start your day off right. On Sunday, July 21, Ivanka Trump shared a photo welcoming an adorable new face to her family, but this new addition comes with lots of fur and four legs. Just take a look at these photos of Ivanka Trump's new puppy and try not to fall in love.

On Sunday, July 21, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to share photos of her family's new puppy, Winter, who was a gift to her daughter Arabella in celebration of her eighth birthday on July 17. The name Winter is definitely a perfect fit for this new puppy, especially since the dog has stunning blue eyes and bright white fur. While it's not entirely clear what exact breed Winter is, many Instagram users suspect the dog is either an Alaskan Klee Kai, American Eskimo, or a Pomsky, which is a mix of a Pomeranian and Siberian Husky.

No matter what breed Winter is, there's no denying that the fuzzy new friend is absolutely adorable. So naturally, like any good puppy owner, Trump shared some sweet photos on Instagram of their new family member, which included lots of cuddles. She wrote,

Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family!

Seriously, how is it fair that a dog is prettier than I am?

Even though it's understandable that Trump would want to celebrate Winter joining the family, social media couldn't help but note that Trump's focus on her new puppy ignores some serious problems happening in the United States right now. Following Trump's photos of Winter, Twitter users pointed out that thousands of migrant children are still being held in "cages" at detention centers that reportedly are not meeting children's needs.

Trump's newest family member marks the first presidential dog associated with the Trump White House. When President Donald Trump entered office in January 2017, he was the first leader to not have some kind of presidential pet since President James Polk's administration. However, there could be a good reason for that. Rumor has it that Donald Trump "is not a dog fan," according to his ex-wife Ivana Trump's memoir Raising Trump. While Ivanka Trump and her family don't live in the White House, she does have an office there, and hopefully the West Wing is a dog-friendly workspace? Dog person or not, I doubt even the president will be able to deny Winter's face.

For decades, presidential pets have been a staple in the White House, and they've come in many different shapes and sizes. While President Barack Obama and his family took care of their two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, there have been more eclectic White House pets in the past. In October 2017, Ed Lengel, former chief historian at the White House Historical Association told CNN that President Woodrow Wilson owned a flock of sheep and a ram which he kept on the White House lawn during his presidency. Plus, President Calvin Coolidge's wife, Grace, owned a raccoon named Rebecca, who she would walk on a leash around the grounds.

However, it was President Theodore Roosevelt that takes the trophy, seeing as he owned something like 30 pets while in office. Not only did Roosevelt own an infamous bulldog named Pete (who unfortunately was "exiled" due to his aggressive behavior), but he also owned a pony named Algonquin.

You know what they say, a dog is a person's best friend. I suspect we'll see Winter prancing around the White House lawn very soon.