These Photos Of Harry & William Through The Years Will Make You Question Royal Feud Rumors

Prince William and Prince Harry are two of the most famous siblings on the planet, which means the media often has a lot to say about them. In the last few months, there have been a ton of rumors that William and Harry are feuding... and they reportedly have been since Christmas 2017. However, based on plenty of photos of William and Harry through the years, it seems like the brothers are completely dedicated to each other. And you know what they say: "A picture says a thousand words."

To give you some background on this supposed feud between the princes, let's talk a little about these rumors. Back in November 2018, Vanity Fair reported Prince William and Prince Harry haven't been quite as close in recent years, which apparently has to do with Meghan Markle.

“Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” a source for Vanity Fair revealed. “They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them.”

To add fuel to that fire, royal filmmaker Nick Bullen told Fox News in a March 2019 interview that William and Harry may be at odds. He said:

... William and Harry have had a rift. I think you know, look. All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public ... I think people don’t want to think about that with these two boys. These are two boys who lost their mother [Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairy tale is that they are closer than ever, and need each other, and I think that’s probably true, but equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.

It may very well be true that William and Harry have their less-than-stellar moments as brothers, as most siblings do. But I think it's probably safe to say that when push comes to shove, William and Harry have each other's backs. So much of their lives have been documented over the years and they've seemingly been there for each other at every turn.

March 2005: Sharing A Laugh With Their Dad

Throughout the years, Prince William and Prince Harry have shared quite a number of great moments together alongside their dad, Prince Charles of Wales. This one pictured below was taken during a skiing holiday in Klosters, Switzerland, in 2005 and gives a tiny glimpse into what the brothers' bond was like when they were younger.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

August 2012: London 2012 Olympic Games

The brothers have often shared their mutual love of sports at public events, like when they attended the 2012 Olympic Games in London and put on their best smiles while watching the track cycling competition. Kate Middleton was there, too!

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

April 2017: The Heads Together Campaign

In April 2017, the princes sat down alongside Kate Middleton once again, this time to talk about mental health and how the death of their mother has factored into how they cope with things from the past. The moment was captured in a video for Harry, William, and Kate's Heads Together campaign. You can tell just by watching it that they really take time to listen to each other. Throughout the video, you'll notice how often they look to each other for reassurance, especially while talking about their mom. It's sweet.

August 2017: The 20th Anniversary of Their Mothers' Death

Of course, when it comes time to pay their respects to their mother, Princess Diana, things take a somber turn. Take this August 2017 photo of them, for example:

Around that same time, the princes sat down to remember Princess Diana and the impact she had on their lives. They filmed a TV special called Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy for ITV and HBO. Here's how they looked when going through photos of their mom:

Instagram/Kensington Palace

If you watch the video of them together, you can tell there's a really easy energy between them. There also seems to be a lot of love, both for each other and for their memories of Princess Diana.

William and Harry even shared a childhood photo of themselves from Princess Diana's private collection.

April 2018: The Opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre

In April 2018, William and Harry attended the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre where they cut the ribbon and officially opened the facility. The brothers also visited with local kids during the even. And Harry gave a speech during which he emphasized the importance and safety of community centers.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If this photo is any indication, the brothers had a nice time together. And those smirks seemingly suggest all was good between Harry and William at this time. It's not clear what exactly they're so smiley about, but they definitely give off the kind of brotherly vibe you'd expect from them. I bet they're jokesters behind the scenes!

May 2018: Harry and Meghan's Wedding Day

Like any good brother would, William stood by Harry's side as his best man when Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018. Those smiles speak for themselves.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

November 2018: Prince Charles of Wales' Birthday

In November 2018, the princes gathered with their families to celebrate their dad's 70th birthday. The photo was taken at Clarence House by Getty photographer Chris Jackson and released specifically for the Prince of Wales' birthday.

Prince Harry and Prince William look super happy to be there with the whole family. I have a feeling that lots of family gatherings are just as enjoyable for them, even if they have minor disagreements sometimes. By and large, though, they always seem happy to be together.

All in all, I'd say it looks like Prince William and Prince Harry are probably still pretty close even with all the rumors of a feud going around these days. But siblings do have rifts sometimes, so if there is something going on behind the scenes, I'm sure they'll work it out.