These Photos Of David Dobrik's New Mansion Will Blow Your Mind

David Dobrik's pricey new pad is a must-see. On Feb. 8, Dobrik uploaded a video to YouTube titled "I Bought A New House!!" where he blindfolded his friends and brought them to his new address. Seeing as it had been months since Dobrik posted, the video took fans by surprise, but, even more shocking? How no detail of the house was overlooked. The photos of David Dobrik's new mansion are truly mind-blowing.

In May 2020, Dobrik uploaded a video to Youtube explaining he would be taking a break from posting due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was sad news for fans, yes, but it made his return to the video platform all the more epic.

"We're back to filming," Dobrik said at the beginning of the video debuting his house. "I've got a surprise I want to show the boys," he added.

When Dobrik told his friends to take their blindfolds off, they were standing in the middle of a mansion so lavish, they could hardly wrap their heads around it. "What is it, a museum?" one friend asked.

With enough room for an infinity pool, basketball court, and movie theater, it may as well have been. Just look at the view from Dobrik's backyard.

Dobrik is said to have bought the house for a cool $12 million.

To say it's spacious would be an understatement. Dobrik has a kitchen fit for a king, and a living room big enough to fit all of his friends.

Dobrik also casually installed a water fountain which sprays out fruit punch. (Yes, it's inspired by the movie Mr. Deeds.)

Dobrik's friends will never be bored at his new abode. The house came complete with a game room and movie theater.

Perhaps most importantly, was Dobrik's new content studio where he'll be recording his podcast and videos.

You can see Dobrik's full tour of his new mansion below.

It's safe to say Dobrik has been living large while laying low.