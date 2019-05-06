Oh, OK. This is fine. Photos of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the 2019 Met Gala are only ruining me. This is hardly the first time the "it" couple strolled fashion's most important red carpet, but it is the first time Lili's done it in shorts. The Riverdale costars have been dating for at least two-ish years, though they've worked hard to keep the details of their relationship fairly mum. Still, you can't help but notice these two in their gala get-ups. Hey Lili and Cole, we see you guys and we love the look!

This year, the 2019 Met Gala theme is "camp," which sounds, of course, like a hilarious juxtaposition to the average civilian. While you might be picturing rustic landscapes, nature, and camouflage, it is actually inspired by an exhibition of Susan Sontag's seminal essay called Notes on Camp. In it, Sontag explains "camp" is a "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration." She also explained it is a way of dressing that is “something of a private code, a badge of identity even, among small urban cliques." Vogue prepared us to see sequins, prints, textures, and more, and they were not lying.

Reinhart and Sprouse delivered.

They absolutely dazzled in what I personally like to call "Cirque Du Soleil meets fireworks meets tropical" chic. (Note: I am not a fashion expert. So don't quote me.) Reinhart's stunning floral hairpiece looked playful and youthful paired with her blue, puffy balloon mini-shorts ensemble. Sprouse totally shocked everyone with a deep red vest and pants combo complete with an almost nude colored dress shirt which was decorated in colorful sewn-in bursts.

Like, OK!

I don't know what is going on with her makeup and the pink spots around her forehead but I am here for it!

The couple's 2019 playful and joyful vibe is a departure from the futuristic sleekness they served at the 2018 Met Gala which had the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. While Reinhart still had fluffy sleeves back then, she was objectively much more refined in this silver look.

Listen — they can do no wrong. If the theme means "more is more," then I'm so glad Reinhart and Sprouse served us more!

Inside the event, Sprouse and Reinhart dined with the most elite of the elite. According to live TV coverage by E!, tables at the Met Gala can cost upwards of 300,000 dollars. I don't know if they're nom-ing on gold steak and everyone receives the secret to life as a parting favor, but that is one hell of a party. Good thing these two dressed the part.

The 2019 Met Gala co-chairs this year include Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Serena Williams, who, of course, are all fashion icons in their own right. My prayer is that Styles and Gaga pulled Williams on stage for a special performance once they were done stomping the red (or pink, in this case) carpet.

Lili and Cole, can you let a girl in on what the rest of the night looked like or what?