Chrissy Teigen is the best friend I need in my life. She's the best friend we ALL need in our lives. I mean, the cookbook queen is an amazing chef so you'd never have to worry about meals, she's got a killer wardrobe that you just know she'd be down with sharing, and she legit throws her friends the BEST parties. Seriously, you guys, these photos of Chrissy Teigen's '90s-themed baby shower will have you wishing you were rollin' with your homies in a white '94 Jeep Wrangler while totally pausing at a stop sign. And if you don't get that reference, I'm totally buggin' and you should prob click over and watch Clueless again ASAP, without stopping first to buy some more designer imposter perfume.

I know, I know. Way harsh, Tai. You should prepare yourself right now for so many '90s references that your head will spin. I've been waiting for this day to come!

Anyhoo, back to Chrissy's party. Because apparently it was a surprise baby shower for one of her friends, and OMG it was a freaking SLUMBER party. There were Luke Perry and Care Bears sleeping bags! And a New Kids on the Block puzzle! And My Little Pony balloons! The whole thing looks so freaking rad and, like, where oh where was my invite? Because I'm totally down to party and may I remind you that it does not say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty?

Also, I have a vintage 90210 tee that is just begging to see the light of day. Kinda like the one Chrissy wore to greet her guests:

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

That's a screengrab from one of the videos Chrissy posted on her Instagram story while prepping for the party.

Here's another one:

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Nope, not a Pretty Little Liars reference. Because it's a 90s party, remember? The host is just trying to quiet everyone down so they don't ruin the surprise because she's the BEST HOST EVER. And BTW I have no idea who that girl is to Chrissy's left, but I am seriously jealous of her totally on-point side pony. Also, the music playing in the background was N*SYNC, so, like, way to carry the theme all the way through, sis!

Oh, and BTW, I would totally break into Professor Randall's office to steal a baseball if someone would find me this Dylan McKay and Brandon Walsh sleeping bag:

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

I was a Brandon girl back in the 90210 days, but Luke Perry looks straight fire on that thing so I will NOT pull a Kelly Taylor and choose me. I choose HIM.

Yes. Yes, I do.

I'd also like to play a round of that Mall Madness game sitting right there on that table in front of the guest of honor:

But I would totally settle for a few rounds of MASH, which they are playing below, and which was just, like, the most awesome '90s party game ever.

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

I don't know whose turn it was when this vid was taken, but here's what she got for her fortune: Married to Pauly D and living in an apartment with seven kids while working as a flight attendant. DAMN.

But do you see that NKOTB playlist projected on the wall in the background? "Step by Step," "The Right Stuff," "I'll Be Loving" You," "Hangin' Tough"... so fly!

Meanwhile, apparently I'm not the only one who was totally feeling this theme:

Yeah, Chrissy — invite us to your next party. Cuz I really wanna hang with all you fly mothers, too.

And I hope not sporadically.