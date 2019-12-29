Almost a decade after things first turned romantic while they were both playing for the U.S. National Soccer Team in 2010, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have officially tied the knot. The soccer stars said their "I do's" while surrounded by family and friends in Miami on Dec. 28, and luckily for all of us, there's plenty of footage from the celebration. Unsurprisingly, the event was a soccer-heavy affair, and these photos of Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris' wedding show that plenty of familiar faces attended the ceremony.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the two athletes exchanged vows at Miami's Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, according to an exclusive interview with People. The ceremony comes nine months after the longtime couple first announced that they were engaged back in March. Shortly before their wedding, Harris said that she was excited for the "visibility" of their marriage, saying, "I’m so excited to have this type of platform to have this type of visibility to be seen as a gay couple and it be accepted and it be important."

She added, "This will be the first time in our relationship where all of our friends, all of our family are going to come together to be one and to celebrate us on a completely different level. I think so much of our support from our family and friends have been through soccer and this is just so much more meaningful, in my opinion, to be celebrated for love and acceptance and inclusion, that’s so major in the world we live in now."

The ceremony itself was influenced by Harris and Krieger's desire for a "European-type vibe" and the water features.

"It was this kind of Mediterranean castle-like vibe right on the water, this European-type vibe that we were going for," Krieger told People about their inspiration for decorating the venue. "Right when we walked in we were like, ‘Oh my God. We love this and everyone else was going to love this and this is just … This is it.'"

Unsurprisingly, the ceremony's guest list included numerous soccer stars, including Meghan Rapinoe, Heather O'Reilly, Alex Morgan, Leslie Osborne, and Allie Long. And they all took to Instagram to share photos from the event.

It's been a long journey to the aisle for the Orlando Pride players, who first started dating back in 2010.

When they met while playing for the U.S. National Team, they instantly clicked.

"We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common," Harris told People about the start of their relationship. "We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids."

However, they held back from publicly confirming their relationship for a while because they were worried their fans wouldn't be as accepting. Harris told People, "You’re always fearful of that — you never know how people are going to react, and you might lose fans, or lose respect."

A decade later, things have definitely changed, and the newlyweds have no shortage of well-wishers on their wedding Instagram posts. Congratulations to the happy couple!