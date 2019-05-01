Game of Thrones threw everything it had against the wall in the Battle of Winterfell last week, ending on the happy note of killing off the big mystical bad Night King, Head of the White Walkers, Resuscitator of Dragons. But where does the show go from here? The series has kept the answer to that deep under wraps, so deep there are almost no good guesses to be had. These photos from Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 4, while containing little in the way of new information, at least do promise that the show won't immediately turn to the next war.

One of the few things viewers do no about the still untitled and un-synopsized episode 4 is that, like last week, it is a feature-length episode. Clocking in at one hour and 18 minutes (as opposed to the previous week's one hour and 22-minute run), it may be four minutes shorter, but will almost certainly contain at least a couple of plot twists before it is through.

That being said, having an extended episode means the show can also do some wrap up from last Sunday's battleground. The Night King may not be around any longer, but Jon isn't about to let the dead lay around where anyone can reanimate them for fun and profit. A funeral is coming.

I'm not kidding about Jon taking no chances. The first image is a promise they'll burn the bodies like the Night's Watch do.

HBO

Note it is all main cast members doing the honors in lighting the funeral pyres. From left to right across the line of mourners: Tormund Giantsbane, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Grey Worm, Daenerys Targaryen, and Samwell Tarly.

HBO

That being said, the groupings definitely suggest the alliance has two factions. On one side of the funeral, Team Targaryen includes Grey Worm, Varys, Missandei, Daenerys and Tyrion Lannister.

HBO

The other side includes The Hound, Davos Seaworth, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark (who has a wicked looking black eye), and Bran Stark. (Also on this side: All the heads of the Northern houses behind them.)

HBO

Poor Jon Snow, caught in the middle. The divide also seems to continue in the library with Missandei, Daenerys, and Varys on one side of the table overlooking the battleplans for King's Landing.

(I guess Missandei and Grey Worm aren't getting to take off for that beach vacation like they were hoping.)

HBO

Whatever is happening at Winterfell now that the battle's done, it looks like Daenerys can't wait to go south towards warmer climates either. Drogon also looks ready to get away and take to the skies.

HBO

There's a serious question how many troops the Targaryen forces have, but they at least have an impressive looking fleet of boats to sail them in. Maybe Yara will also be able to provide some manpower?

HBO

It doesn't matter how many soldiers Daenerys, Jon Snow and the Starks bring. These two look like they are ready to cut through the Winterfell survivors like a hot knife through butter.

HBO

Game of Thrones continues this Sunday.