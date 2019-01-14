Here's to never seeing a Bachelor rose again! Season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. married former contestant Lauren Burnham on Jan. 12, and while the chances of wedding footage hitting ABC are slim, the event was a Bachelor-heavy affair. Expecting their first child later this year, the couple tied the knot at an intimate Hawaii venue, and these photos from Arie and Lauren's wedding already have me Pinterest-ing white gowns and floral arrangements.

More than a year after Arie's Bachelor season premiered in January 2018, the race car driver and Lauren got married at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday. While their reputation within the franchise is linked to Arie breaking up with first Final Rose pick Becca Kufrin before pursuing Lauren, the new husband and wife have clearly proven all their haters wrong with their marriage. According to PEOPLE, the two wrote their own vows, and the ceremony provided plenty of laughs when Lauren's grandparents were revealed as the flower girl and ring bearer. While the pair's mothers both reportedly spoke at the rehearsal dinner the night before, their fathers, as well as a Bachelor producer, gave speeches at the wedding reception.

After Arie and Lauren shared photos of their pre-wedding activities earlier in the week, their guests later took to Instagram to post wedding pics. Sean Lowe, Arie's fellow Bachelorette contestant and the only Bachelor to marry his Final Rose recipient without changing his mind, attended the wedding with his wife Catherine, who shared several snapshots of them celebrating the Luyendyks.

Franchise host Chris Harrison, who officiated the ceremony, also uploaded several photos to his Instagram page. Writing, "My blessings and prayers to Mr & Mrs Luyendyk and baby Luyendyk on the way," Chris posted pictures with the newlyweds, Bachelor producers, and Arie's friends, which included former Bachelorette contestant John Wolfner.

In his Instagram post, Elan Gale, the former executive producer of The Bachelor, poked fun at how long ago Arie appeared on Emily Maynard's 2012 Bachelorette season, saying, "When I first met [Arie] about 100 years ago it was his dream to be a dad... and now he has found the love of his life."

Lauren, who's pregnant with a baby girl, also had plenty of her fellow Bachelor women there for support. Season 22 contestants Jacqueline Trumbull, Maquel Cooper, Seinne Fleming, and reported bridesmaid Jenna Cooper partied with the other franchise alums, while Marikh Mathias also posted an Instagram photo of all of the Bachelor women together. Kudos to this pic for giving Lauren's Hayley Paige dress the spotlight it deserves.

As of Monday morning, Lauren and Arie have yet to post their own pictures from the weekend, but in a Bachelor producer's post-wedding pics, the two appear in matching "Just Mauied" T-shirts. I can practically see their daughter in utero rolling her eyes at her parents' punniness. It's OK, Baby Luyendyk, we've all been there!

Congrats to the happy couple! Cheers to a lifetime of "I love that."

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.