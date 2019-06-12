It's no secret that 7-Eleven knows a thing or two about cookie-infused sips (Chips Ahoy Hot Chocolate, anyone?), but its latest offering might be its most drool-worthy yet, if I'm being completely honest. As a devotee of all things peanut butter, I was pretty stoked to see that the chain is celebrating National Peanut Butter Cookie day on Wednesday, June 12 with a sweet refreshment that pays homage to that most classic of peanut butter biscuits: the Nutter Butter Cookie. You'll want to head to your closest storefront sometime during the day to get your peanut butter fix, because these Nutter Butter Cookie-flavored lattes from 7-Eleven taste even better than the classic treat you know and love.

Peanut butter fiends, rejoice, because you can now get your cravings handled in latte form, according to a press release shared by the company on Wednesday, June 12. In honor of National Peanut Butter Day, 7-Eleven is serving up the works with free cookies and the piece de resistance: A Nutter Butter Cookie-flavored latte that promises to fuel up your hump day in the most delicious way possible.

Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages, said in the press release that the classic cookie was the obvious choice when dreaming up the exclusive drink:

Some of our most popular hot beverages are ones that incorporate an established and much-loved cookie or candy flavor. Nutter Butter is the peanut butter cookie brand in the U.S. and the only one we considered when we created our first peanut butter cookie latte.

According to the press release, these lattes actually contain "real cookie crumbles" mixed in with the signature combination of espresso and milk, so you can be sure that you'll be getting the actual flavors of the peanut butter-filled treat with each sip.

IMHO, the only thing better than Nutter Butter Cookie-flavored lattes are Nutter Butter Cookie-flavored lattes served with a side of cookies for dipping — and luckily, 7-Eleven agrees. The chain will also be dishing out free Nutter Butter sandwich cookies at "participating stores while supplies last" on June 12, so I'd make sure to snag some before the end of the day.

If you're of the thinking that there's no such thing as too much Nutter Butter goodness in your life, you'll also want to check out a specialty fresh bakery item that 7-Eleven dreamed up in honor of the classic cookie's 50th anniversary. It's hard to believe that Nutter Butter cookies have been around since 1969, but National Peanut Butter Cookie Day is the perfect time to celebrate half a century of the treat delighting tastebuds as well as your love of peanut butter.

Per the press release, 7-Eleven will also be serving a "Long john donut with peanut butter filling, chocolate icing and topped with a full-size Nutter Butter cookie" if you want something else to dip into your sweet sips.

Unfortunately, there's no telling how long these limited-edition sips and bites will be on menus. 7-Eleven didn't respond to Elite Daily's email inquiring about the products' availability at the time of publication. Still, they're definitely making their debut on June 12, so I'd plan to put those mid-week scaries to bed by heading to your closest 7-Eleven and closing out your day with some peanut butter-infused sips and munchies.