I've said it once, and I'll say it again: I think unicorns are going to have another moment in 2019. The mystical creatures have been making their way back onto shelves — but this time, the cookie aisle is getting the magic treatment. Why is that, you ask? It's because new Unicorn Fudge Stripes Keebler cookies recently hit the market, and they look like the dessert of my dreams. I'm not kidding, guys. These cookies will fill your cabinet with so much magic — and once you learn more about them, you'll understand why.

Before I dive into the cookie's flavor, let's talk about when they were released. According to an Instagram post by @SnackFoodMafia, the unicorn-themed product hit the shelves at the end of December 2018. With a quick search on Walmart's website, I can confirm that they're still available for purchase (phew). Elite Daily reached out to Keebler to see how long they'll be on the shelves for, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Let's cross our fingers that Unicorn Fudge Stripes stay in stores well into 2019, because I'd love to incorporate more magic into my diet this year.

Now that you know when these majestic goodies came into existence, you're probably wondering how they taste. By the looks of it, these cookies are unlike any other snack in Keebler's Fudge Shoppe collection. Sure, they're made with the same shortbread cookies that you know and love from the OG Fudge Stripes. However, according to Walmart's online product description, cookies inside of the unicorn-themed package are covered with vanilla cupcake-flavored fudge stripes (!!!). Plus, if you look closely at the cookie featured on the pink Keebler package, it looks like there are teeny, tiny sprinkles baked into the shortbread. YUM.

Between the OG baked shortbread taste, vanilla cupcake-flavored fudge, and subtle rainbow sprinkles, there's definitely no shortage of magic in the cookie aisle. You've done it again, unicorns — and I'd like to take this moment to thank you.

Speaking of grocery stores, you might be curious about where you can buy these mystical snacks. As I previously mentioned, you can purchase a pack (or two) at Walmart. However, the company's website says that the product cannot be shipped — so you'll probably need to buy it directly at the store. Instagram user and snack enthusiast, @SnackStalker, said he found his package at Kroger. Therefore, if you live near a Kroger, you might be able to find a package of the Unicorn Fudge Stripes.

If you need more convincing before you head to the store and buy a package of the cookies, then maybe Instagram user @JunkFoodMom can help. The online foodie posted about Keebler's newest creation on Jan. 3, and said that "these do taste very much like a vanilla cupcake." However, she claimed that the rainbow sprinkles are actually "embedded" into the cookies. Go figure.

There you have it, folks. Apparently, these cookies do taste like cupcakes — so they'll definitely add a touch of magic to your kitchen cabinet.