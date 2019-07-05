In case you missed it, another new Spider-Man movie recently hit the big screen. The action-packed flick, called Spider-Man: Far From Home, features your favorite web-slinging hero on a different journey that'll have you on the edge of your seat. I won't get into detail about it (because spoilers aren't cool), but I will tell you this: A handful of snacks honoring the film recently became available, and they're beyond perfect for anyone trying to fuel up before catching the movie at the theater. I'm extra excited about the Spidey Berry Pop-Tarts for Spider-Man: Far From Home, because they look delicious.

I'll start with the taste of Spidey Berry Pop-Tarts, because that's important. According to the product's packaging, the Spider-Man-themed snack is raspberry-flavored, which is good news for anyone who likes a hint of "berry" in their breakfast (same). Like other Pop-Tarts on the market, Spidey Berry Pop-Tarts are covered in a layer of icing. However, that icing is very different from the rest.

By the looks of it, each Spidey Berry Pop-Tart features a design on its icing that can be scanned with your phone. According to Kellogg's, scanning your Pop-Tart will give you access to "an interactive comic story," which is pretty exciting.

Breakfast and entertainment? Sign me up.

Courtesy of Kellogg's

If you also like the sound of that, you'll be happy to hear that scoring a pack of Spidey Berry Pop-Tarts should be easy. According to Kellogg's, the Spider-Man-themed treats will be available throughout summer 2019 at various major retailers nationwide. However, keep in mind that those locations will have to sell breakfast foods and snacks in order to carry the goods, per Kellogg's. To search for retailers carrying the Spidey Berry Pop-Tarts near you, visit Kellogg's product page and click on "Where To Buy."

Now that you know where to buy Spidey Berry Pop-Tarts, you might be wondering how much they cost. Thankfully, the movie-themed treats won't break the bank. Per Kellogg's, the suggested retail price for a 12-pack is $3.49, and the suggested retail price for a 16-pack is $3.68. In other words, you'll be able to score a decent amount of raspberry-flavored Spidey Berry snacks for less than a fiver.

I don't know about you, but I think Spidey Berry Pop-Tarts sound like the perfect way to start your morning — especially if you're planning on seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home later in the day.

If you're craving even more Spider-Man-centric goodies after devouring your Spidey Berry Pop-Tarts, fear not. Like I said, there are tons of other Kellogg's snacks on the market that'll get you pumped for the film. Some of those goodies include Spider-Man-themed Cheez-Its, which feature "Spidey" designs on each piece, and spider web-shaped Eggo Mixed Berry Marvel waffles. Another sweet option to choose from is the pack of Amazing Vanilla Cupcake Fudge Stripe Keebler cookies, which are red and white in color.

As you can see, there are tons of snacks to stock up on if you want to get pumped for Spider-Man: Far From Home. But if you want to get your "spidey senses" tingling in the morning, kick your day off with a Spidey Berry Pop-Tart.