After I wake up and pour myself a cup of coffee, I usually just splash a little bit of milk into my brew before sipping it down (caffeine is caffeine). But sometimes, I kind of wish I knew more about crafting the perfect cup of joe, complete with creamer swirls and a sweet foam layer. If you agree, you'll be happy to know that new Reddi-wip Barista Sweet Foam and Nitro Creamer products are coming to the rescue. They'll basically transform your kitchen into a full-blown coffee house, making you the head barista.

OK, I'm exaggerating. Your entire home probably won't turn into a cafe when you add Reddi-wip Barista products to your fridge, but you'll still be able to use them to make perfectly-crafted cups of coffee on the reg. According to a Reddi-wip fact sheet sent to Elite Daily, there are two products coming up — and they include Reddi-wip Sweet Foam and Reddi-wip Nitro Creamer. One will add a sweet-but-light foam layer to the top of your cup, while the other will infuse vanilla-flavored swirls of creamer into your coffee. However, both can be used together to create the ultimate Reddi-wip cup of joe.

Listen closely, my friends, because your morning pick-me-up is about to get the Reddi-wip treatment.

Let's start with the Reddi-wip Nitro Creamer. Yes, its bottle looks very similar a container you'd squeeze whipped cream out of — but that's not the case here. Believe it or not, Reddi-wip Nitro Creamer is a coffee creamer that can be dispersed into your drink via nozzle. When you pour it into your cup of joe, it'll infuse your coffee with sweet creamer swirls that boast notes of vanilla (yum).

FYI, you can totally replace your other creamers Reddi-wip Nitro Creamer, because it'll do the same job. Plus, it works in both hot and iced coffee, which is great news for anyone who's already making the transition to chilly morning beverages.

Now that you know about Reddi-wip Nitro Creamer, I'll tell you about its frothy counterpart: Reddi-wip Sweet Foam. Unlike the Nitro Creamer, the Sweet Foam will float on top of your coffee — so leave room in your mug before pouring it in. It'll also add some sweetness to your pick-me-up, but it won't dispense its creamy goodness throughout your cup (save that for the creamer).

The good news is that you can use Reddi-wip Sweet Foam on any coffee you'd like, whether it's hot or cold. You don't have to pair it with the Nitro Creamer, either. According to Reddi-wip, the Sweet Foam will work on coffees that you've infused with other creamers, too. So if you have your go-to mixer, you can still top your cup off with Sweet Foam.

Before you run to your local grocery store in pursuit of these kitchen must-haves, you should keep a few things in mind. According to Reddi-wip, these Barista products won't be shipped to retailers until May 2019. However, they probably won't be widely available until later this summer (or early in the fall).

When they are available, you'll be able to find them in the coffee creamer section of your grocery store. According to the company, you'll also be able to buy them on AmazonFresh (talk about convenience).

Regardless of where you buy 'em, you'll be able to bring your coffee game to the next level in the near future.