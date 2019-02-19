I don't know about you, but my favorite part about an Oreo cookie is its creme. Ever since I was a kid, I'd twist my Oreos in half and go for the "stuf" before biting into the actual cookies. Thankfully, there have been tons of Oreo products in recent years that focus more on the creme than the wafers (I'm looking at you, Most Stuf Oreos). However, I haven't seen a snack that lets you dunk your cookies into the beloved creme itself — until now, that is. Yup, new Oreo Cookie Sticks & Creme Packs are here so you can dunk your Oreos into as much "stuf" as you want. (You can also just skip the wafers and spoon out the creme, too. I definitely won't judge.)

If you like the sound of that, you can find the to-go cookies — which are officially called the Handi-Snacks Oreo Cookie Sticks 'N Creme packs — at Target. That's right: Target has once again hit the jackpot when it comes to snacks, and I couldn't be more excited to fill my cart up with the seemingly new Oreo goodies. When I say "cart," I mean virtual cart, too — because it looks like the snack packs are currently available on Target's website. There, you can buy a 12-pack for under $5.

Before you head to Target on the prowl for these snack packs, you might want to know how many Oreos you'll get in each individual package. Based off of product photos on Target's website, it looks like you'll get about six Oreo pieces in each pack, and 12 packs in a box. Elite Daily reached out to Oreo for official details on the product, and the company confirmed that there are six Oreo cookie sticks per pack.

One thing is for certain, though: Each snack pack comes with a side of Oreo creme that you can dip your cookies into. If you'd rather bypass the cookies and go straight for the creme, be my guest. I'm probably going to lather each Oreo stick with as much creme as possible before going in for the next one — but to each their own.

In case Oreo cookie sticks and creme weren't enough to make you fall in love with the snack, get this: These packs don't have to be refrigerated, which means you can throw a few of 'em in your backpack and eat them whenever you want. Hungry after lunch? Go ahead and grab one. Need a snack before your meeting? Open a package and start dunking. In my opinion, it's the perfect pick-me-up for anyone who wants to squeeze something sweet into their daily routine.

By now, you might be ready to head to Target and stock up on all of the Oreo Cookie Sticks & Creme packs that you can. If that's the case, check out your nearest Target location and make sure they're in stock. In order to do so, click on the snack's product page and check if it's available for pickup near you. If it is, make room in your cabinet for more Oreos and even more creme.