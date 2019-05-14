If you're like me and eating a bar of chocolate tends to make you feel a certain type of way, you'll want to try these new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars for a 21st century-approved update to the classic treat. Considering that there are now 2,823 emojis to express each and every emotion you might be feeling, according to the Emojipedia, it's fitting that Hershey's is making it sweeter to share your mood with 25 different options to choose from. Whether you're looking to drop some hints by gifting your crush a winking face chocolate bar or you want to send some love to your bestie with the heart eyes edition of the treat, there's plenty of tasty options for you to choose from.

According to a press release shared on Tuesday, May 14, Hershey's is planning to revamp its classic chocolate bar for the very first time since its inception 125 years ago — and the limited-edition makeover looks like it will be a breath of fresh air when it comes to retail locations through the end of summer.

In case you're wondering, you'll still be getting the OG Hershey's chocolate that you know and love with the emoji bar line. The only difference is that the chocolate bars now come stamped with 25 different emojis to help you reflect your mood of the moment.

The embossed chocolate bars come in six colorful packaging options that you can choose depending on your emotions at the time. But, let's be real: If you're a chocolate lover, you can only experience positive feelings while digging into a bar of the sweet stuff, and the redesigned packaging is, fittingly, all about serving up good vibes.

You can choose among the six Hershey's revamped yellow and brown packaging options, which include a smiling emoji, a winking emoji, a heart eyes emoji, a sunglass-wearing emoji, a laughing-crying emoji, and an emoji with its tongue sticking out. They're all undeniably cute, and, if you choose to share them with a special someone, they're sure to strike up a conversation.

That was reportedly the inspiration behind the emojis line, which is designed to be shared with others. According to press materials, Hershey's surveyed parents and kids to find certain emojis that "feature meanings that would help to spark a conversation and make new connections." Considering that research has found that excessive phone use can impact children and teens' development of normal social skills, it's a refreshing and creative way to put the focus back on face-to-face conversations while drawing inspiration from a universally-used method of communication.

Shoppers can choose from a few different options including a standard 1.55-ounce bar, which will retail for just 99 cents, and a 9.55-ounce snack size bag, which will ring in at $4.09. Chocolate devotees can also opt to get a 2.25-ounce five-pack of the snack size bags for $1.06 if they have multiple people they want to share the sweet treat with.

According to press materials, the limited-edition Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars will be coming to retailers nationwide just through the end of summer, so I'd make sure to pick up a few bags —and potentially start up a few conversations — the next time you're on a grocery run.